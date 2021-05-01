Brent Leon Freeman, Cambridge, 38, was charged in Morrison County District Court with one felony count of fifth degree possession of methamphetamine.
According to the criminal complaint, on April 20, a deputy from the Morrison County Sheriff’s Office was on routine patrol on Skyview Road in Morrison County when he observed a vehicle parked in an approach. As the deputy drove past the location, he observed two males outside the truck leaning on the gated entrance to a gravel pit.
When he turned around asked the men what they were doing, the first subject identified himself as Freeman. He allegedly told the deputy they were “waiting for the owner of the gravel pit to arrive to see if they could get permission to go into the gravel pit to search for rocks.”
Meanwhile, according to the complaint, dispatch informed the deputy that Freeman had a felony warrant out for his arrest out of Anoka County. During a search pursuant to the ensuing arrest, the deputy stated he located a “small baggie in Freeman’s pocket.” The baggie was said to have contained a white, crystal-like substance that eventually field-tested positive to be methamphetamine. It weighed 1.02 grams.
If convicted, Freeman faces a maximum penalty of five years imprisonment and/or a $10,000 in fines.
