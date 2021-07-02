Nicholas James Calhoun, 37, Little Falls, was sentenced in Morrison County District Court to 90 days in local confinement, a fine of $100 and one year of probation for a misdemeanor conviction of possession over 1.4 grams of marijuana in a motor vehicle.
As part of a plea agreement, two counts of fifth degree possession of a controlled substance were dismissed. He was also given credit for three days served in local confinement.
On Sept. 3, 2019, the Morrison County Sheriff’s Office received a report of a suspicious vehicle parked near a residence on Grouse Road. Two deputies responded to the report and observed the suspect vehicle parked in the driveway of the residence. The driver of the vehicle was identified as Calhoun.
One of the deputies looked into the vehicle to see if there were any other occupants when he saw, in plain view, a meth pipe in the center console. Calhoun was asked if there was anything illegal inside the vehicle. He told the deputies that he was “just trying to relax and get high at the end of the driveway before going to his parents’ house.” He stated that he used marijuana, and that he will “flip” marijuana to support his habit.
The deputies searched Calhoun’s vehicle. They located a large Tupperware container that weighed approximately 205 grams, and a large glass container of marijuana that weighed approximately 242 grams.
They also located two ziplock bags containing methamphetamine. One weighed approximately 5.4 grams and the other about 5.2 grams with packaging. A large amount of cash was also located in Calhoun’s wallet.
