Caffè Strolaga in Little Falls brings coffee to a new level

Since Caffè Strolaga in Little Falls opened its doors, May 9, Wyatt Ploof and his parents, Scott and Wendy Ploof, have been busy. The coffee house is located where Zoomski’s once was on Broadway East.
The name, Caffè Strolaga, is Italian and means Coffee Loon. Wyatt said what inspired him to name it that was that he wanted to stay authentic to the world of coffee.
“Lattes, mochas, cappuccinos, all of that is Italian. The loon is the connection to Minnesota,” he said.
In addition, the Ploof family has their own connection to Italy as descendants several generations past immigrated to the United States.
Caffè Strolaga offers a wide variety of drinks, from regular brewed coffee, lattes, and mochas to Earl Grey, Jade Cloud, peppermint and chamomille medley hot teas, hot chocolate and hot spiced cider.
The coffee house also features several signature drinks that have been specially created by Wyatt. Of all the signature drinks, Wyatt said there are three that seem to have charmed customers the most — the Maverick mocha, the Sicilian mocha and the coconut island cold brew.
While the Maverick mocha is a combination of dark chocolate, toffee crunch and whip, drizzled with caramel, the ingredients in the Sicilian mocha are chocolate, pistachio and whip. The coconut island cold brew is iced and includes coconut, vanilla, cream, cold brew coffee and ground cinnamon.
Three other signature drinks are the London Bay, Apple Bomba and Taj Ma-Latte.
Caffè Strolaga also offers a variety of prepared and baked items. Customers can create their own breakfast sandwich, whether it is with sour dough, a white bagel or an everything bagel. They can also choose to add bacon and/or sausage to the sandwich. The breakfast sandwich also comes with egg and American cheese, Scott said.
Other breakfast items Caffè Strolaga offers are Umpqua brand oatmeal in different flavors, such as apple cranberry cinnamon; vanilla almond crunch; fruit and nut kickstart; blueberry apple; maple pecan and triple berry jackpot.
Other bakery items that are offered are scones in different flavors, cookies, croissants, cakes and the baker’s choice, which varies daily, Scott said.
While Wyatt handles the coffee side of the business, Scott cooks and bakes and Wendy takes care of the administrative work — a detail both father and son are relieved and thankful that she’s doing, they said
The journey to opening the coffee house began last fall when Scott and Wyatt started looking for a place to start their business. One location they looked at seemed good at the moment, but in hindsight, it would have been too small, it had no drive through and no kitchen.
“We would have had to build everything from the ground up,” Wyatt said.
After a couple of friends told them that Zoomski’s was for sale, Wyatt and Scott eventually decided to take a look. At first, they thought the space would be too large, but as it turned out, they needed the space after all, they said.
The Ploofs made an offer which the real estate agent brought to the previous owner, Ron Lyschik. To their surprise, he accepted it.
Looking back, Wyatt and Scott said it was a little nerve-racking to wait to hear back.
“You know, you sit there and you have all these plans, but when it really happens, you’re just like, ‘Wow.’ Then reality sets in,” Scott said.
The love of coffee has been with Wyatt ever since he was 10 years old. As a treat, his parents would let him enjoy a cup, sweetened by creamer and sugar, on the weekends.
His coffee intake increased after he graduated from the Perpich Center for Arts Education in Golden Valley. Wyatt said although he grew up in Little Falls and attended the Little Falls Community High School for several years, he finished his senior year at the Perpich High School.
“I was really into musical theater in high school and at the high school, I was able to do choir and a bunch of acting in plays. Then I became interested in dance and they had dance as a major at that school, so I auditioned and was accepted,” Wyatt said.
His last year of high school was filled with intense dance, such as ballet and modern.
After he graduated from high school and started attending college, it became quite common for he and his friends to gather at the local coffee shop. It was an environment he felt at home at. He also worked as a barista during his college years and learned the trade even more. He also takes pride in what he does and wants the drinks that are served to customers to be just perfect.
One thing he really enjoys is to experiment with different flavors to create unique and tasty drinks. Every so often a new one will pop up for a limited time on the menu to scope out what customers like.
When it comes to the signature drink, Sicilian mocha, Wyatt said he was quite thrilled when he tried adding pistachio to it. Later, he also learned that the pistachio has ties to Italy. It also inspired the name of the drink.
“I was really excited about the flavors that I had never had before. Then come to find out, pistachio is a huge crop in Sicily, Italy and I was like, ‘Well, that’s perfect,’” Wyatt said.
Cooking and baking is something Scott enjoys doing and has done so for most of his life. Since his father, Richard Ploof, worked as a chef for many years, he recalls spending a lot of time in the kitchen.
“If I wanted to hang out with him, you kind of hung out in the kitchen,” Scott said.
Cooking was a passion Richard had learned and discovered when he served in the United States Navy during the Korean War.
“He started cooking when he was 17. He had some different jobs, too, but he always had a high passion for cooking,” Scott said.
Richard later started cooking for St. Otto’s Care Center in Little Falls and later, when it was merged with the local hospital, he started cooking for the entire entity.
“He did that for 30 years before he retired,” Scott said.
Earlier this year, Scott received a certified food protection manager’s license from the state of Minnesota. It was an experience like no other to get it, he said.
“It was a super long test. You would have almost thought you were going to jail to take that test,” he said.
Scott said that when he arrived to the location, the people who worked there seemed so secretive about it. The first thing that happened, he said, when he walk through the doors was a woman pointed to the door and asked him if he had read the sign. He had not. The sign directed test takers to get a drink and go to the restroom, because once they had entered the testing location, there was no leaving, Scott said.
Next, he had to leave all his belongings in a locker. He was also searched with a wand as well as had to pull up his pants to his knees so they could make sure he didn’t have anything on him. He was also asked to remove his glasses, which were returned to him after they had been inspected thoroughly. Once he was seated in front of the computer, the woman punched in a code and walked away.
“They can’t even tell you whether the test is hard or easy, because they have never taken the test or seen it. They just get a code to punch in the computer and then they walk away,” Scott said.
Test takers have three hours to complete the test. It took Scott two hours and 52 minutes. No breaks are given during that time either, he said. While test takers are allowed to leave the test to go to the restroom, the clock is not stopped.
What was even worse, Scott said, was that test takers do not find out right away if they passed. Instead, they are informed that they will be told of the test results in an email three or four hours later. It was an agonizing wait, he said, until he found out he had passed with flying colors.
Happy that the coffee house was a success right from the beginning, Scott and Wyatt said they are very thankful for the patience of their customers. They are still learning and are continuously looking for ways to take it to the next level.
Caffè Strolaga is open Monday through Friday, from 7 a.m. to 4 p.m.
