Tyler and Kari Ehrmantraut set out on an adventure about six years ago when they opened The BBQ Smokehouse in Wadena. He had previously worked at a smokehouse and had also delivered for a wholesale company. She has worked as the head buyer for a wholesale company.
“We incorporated both of our worlds into this meat market/eatery adventure,” she said.
In the beginning of May, the Ehrmantrauts opened their second location, named The BBQ Smokehouse Plus, located on Highway 10 in Motley. While the couple employ nine employees at the Wadena location, they have seven employees in Motley.
The Smokehouse Plus offers customers a wide variety of services and products at an affordable price. Traditional smokehouse recipes are used to make their sausages, jerky and other products and are prepared by their experienced team. Delivering a high standard is at the forefront, Kari said.
Some of the meat products the business offers at its full-service meat counter are pork chops, steaks, ground beef, brats, burger patties, burger sliders, marinated chicken, pork sausage, pork patties, ribs, roasts, bacon and more.
Meats of all kinds are smoked at The BBQ Smokehouse Plus, such as turkey, chicken, beef, venison, fish and pork.
“Pretty much anything that has to do with meat we have,” Kari said.
Customers can also purchase hot meals and other food products, such as barbecue pulled pork sandwiches, brisket sandwiches on onion buns, smoked shredded turkey, cowboy beans, coleslaw, potato salad, macaroni salad and more.
Normally the smokehouse has a set menu for what is served on certain days of the week. However, due to shortages of different meats at times due to the pandemic, each day’s meal special is decided the night before.
“We go day-by-day,” she said.
Kari said how long it takes to smoke meat depends on the meat and the cut. Usually it takes anywhere from eight to 12 hours. A whole hog can take 16 hours.
“We take a lot of pride in what we do and the time that goes into it. It is a process. We have a huge mobile cooker that can serve 1,500 people and an in-house smoker,” she said.
A grocery store section was added to the Motley location, where customers can shop for produce, dairy products and staple food items as well as specialty pies and cheeses.
“We’re a one-stop shop,” Kari said.
Recently, the Ehrmantrauts remodeled the grocery store section completely. Kari encourages returning and new customers to check it out.
“Just the experience with walking in and seeing what has changed and the smell will be to die for. If you aren’t hungry when you come, you will be. We have something for everybody,” she said.
The Ehrmantrauts offer catering for different events, such as groom dinner, wedding ceremonies, anniversaries, graduation parties, family reunions, holiday parties, backyard barbecues and more.
The BBQ Smokehouse Plus processes meat from a variety of customers. While they accept the trimmings, they don’t accept whole carcasses. Kari said that with the current price on the market during the COVID-19 pandemic, they are not taking on any new customers.
For more information, visit www.thebbqsmoke housemn.com or their Facebook page “The BBQ Smokehouse PLUS.”
