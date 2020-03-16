The Morrison county Sheriff's Office on the morning of March 16 received a report of a robbery at the Red Rooster Bar in Genola, MN.

Sometime around 2:30 a.m. the suspects entered the business through a sliding door at the back of the bar, according to the sheriff's report. The cash register, game and pull tab machines as well as an ATM were pried open with money being taken.

The suspects were caught on surveillance. If anyone has any information they are asked to contact the Morrison County Sheriffs Office at (320) 632-9233.

suspects

Surveillance footage of the suspects involved in the robbery.
Load comments