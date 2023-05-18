The Swanville Bulldogs softball team got a big conference win over Long Prairie-Grey Eagle, Thursday, May 11. They were out-hit, 4-7 but they made all their hits count, winning 4-2.
Sam Sobiech and Amelia Hudalla recorded two RBIs each, Sobiech on one hit and Hudalla on two.
On the mound, Kennedee Chuba pitched all seven innings. She struck out six batters, walked two and allowed two earned runs on seven hits.
The Bulldogs improved to 7-5 and took on Ashby, Tuesday, May 16, in a doubleheader.
Swanville added two more wins to their record, taking down the Arrows 15-0 in game one and 11-9 in game two.
Reese Jackson had a great batting performance, driving in three runs on her lone hit. Avery Douglas and Harlee Schultz drove in two runs each, with Douglas recording a double. Hudalla also recorded a double as well as an RBI.
Pitching for the Bulldogs in the first game was Chuba. In four innings, she allowed just one hit and struck out one batter while walking two.
In the second game, Douglas, Jackson and Delaney Chuba all recorded two RBIs. Douglas finished with two hits, one being a double, and Delaney had a sacrifice and two walks. Kennedee Chuba and Abby Morris also recorded an RBI each.
Douglas took the mound in game two, pitching five innings. She struck out eight batters, walked two and gave up nine runs, seven of them earned.
Improving to 9-5 on the season, they go on the road to face Clinton-Graceville-Beardsley, Thursday, May 18.
Pierz Pioneers
Pierz took on St. Cloud in another doubleheader, Thursday, May 11. They came away with two more wins on their record, winning 4-1 and 4-0, respectively.
In the first game, pitcher Frankie Seelen pitched a complete game. She allowed just one hit and one run, striking out 10 batters and walking two.
At the plate, Maddie Gaffke cracked off a solo home run.
In game two, Seelen pitched another seven innings. This time, she struck out six batters, walked one and gave up zero runs on three hits.
Alyssa Sadlovsky recorded two hits and scored once. Kendra Melby recorded a two-RBI single and scored once herself.
Improving to 13-1, the Pioneers took on Pequot Lakes, Friday, May 12. They tallied another win to their record after a second consecutive shutout, 3-0.
Seelen took the mound for seven innings once again. She struck out 10 batters and allowed just four hits.
At the plate, Melby drove in two runs on two hits, one being a triple. Kenna Otte also drove in a run on a sacrifice. Kendra Cekalla scored twice and was walked twice.
Boasting an impressive 12-1 record, the Pioneers short-gamed Osakis in their next game, 11-0, Monday, May 15.
Melby recorded three hits, two RBIs and scored three times. Sadlovsky scored twice and stole three bases.
On the pitcher’s mound, Seelen pitched four innings, striking out six batters, walking one and giving up zero runs on one hit.
Pierz dominated in their next doubleheader against Milaca, Tuesday, May 16. They scored double digit points in both games, winning game one, 17-2, and game two, 12-1.
In the first game, Natalie Knutson and Emma Walcheski both cracked off two-run home runs.
In the second game, Sadlovsky recorded three hits and scored three times. Otte finished three for three at the plate and recorded two RBIs.
Pierz improved to 15-1 and travel to Royalton, Friday, May 19.
Upsala Cardinals
The Upsala Cardinals continued to outshine their opponents, improving to 14-1 after a 5-0 win over Browerville-Eagle Valley, Thursday, May 11.
Molly Leners drove in three runs on two hits, both doubles. Hannah Luedtke recorded three hits, one being a double, and scored twice.
Isabelle Leners took the mound, pitching all seven innings. She struck out five batters, walked three and only allowed four hits.
They took on Crosby-Ironton on the road, Monday, May 15, winning in yet another shutout, this time 13-0.
Isabelle Leners pitched a perfect game, striking out 13 batters without allowing a single hit in the short five inning game.
Molly Leners recorded an incredible performance, driving in six runs on two doubles. She also scored twice and stole two bases.
Isabel Ripplinger recorded a two-run home run on her only hit of the night. She also scored twice and stole one base.
The Cardinals improve to 15-1 and take on the Kimball Cubs at home, Thursday, May 18.
Royalton Royals
The Royals took a road trip to Eden Valley-Watkins, Thursday, May 11, for a doubleheader against the Eagles. They finally ended their losing streak, splitting the doubleheader.
In the first game, the Royals fell 5-3, but they rebounded to win the second game, 5-2.
For the first game, Jaimie Mick seemed to be the only Royal who could get a groove, hitting two for three at the plate and driving in two runs. She recorded a double and stole two bases. Mya Yourczek recorded the team’s other RBI on a solo home run.
On the mound, Rachel Cekalla pitched 5.1 innings. She finished with four strikeouts, one walk and five runs on eight hits.
In the second game, the Royals snatched their first win in nearly four weeks. They started off strong taking a 2-0 lead after one, and extended it to 5-0 in the second. EVW managed to drive home two runs in the third, but Royalton stayed strong the rest of the game, taking their second win of the season.
Mick led the way at the plate, driving in three runs on a double and a single. Emily Block drove in the other two runs on a single and Cekalla scored twice while recording three hits.
Pitching a full seven innings for the Royals, Jaden Bailey took the win on the mound. She struck out four batters and allowed just two runs on eight hits.
Finally landing a win, the Royals improved to 2-11 on the season. They competed in another road game in Pillager, Friday, May 12, where they unfortunately lost once more. 10-0.
Royalton was only able to muster one hit, coming from Libby Yourczek.
On the mound, Bailey only managed one strikeout and gave up just two earned runs on six hits in 2.1 innings.
The Royals fell to 2-12. They took on Maple Lake, Tuesday, May 16, losing another game, 10-2.
Yourczek recorded two hits, driving in one RBI and stealing one base. Cekalla recorded three hits, all singles.
Pitching five innings for the Royals, Cekalla walked three batters and gave up seven runs, five earned, on 10 hits.
Falling to 2-13, the Royals took on Holdingford, Wednesday, May 17.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.