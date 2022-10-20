The Swanville Bulldogs volleyball team lost to Osakis, Oct. 13, in matches of 16-25, 25-21, 12-25, 25-23 and 11-15.

Lily Peterson recorded a team-high 20 kills and 11 assists, along with 11 digs. Avery Douglas led the team in digs, with 28, followed by Reese Jackson, with 19. Lauren Miller recorded 17 digs, 14 assists and six kills, and Jasmine Johnson had 15 digs.

