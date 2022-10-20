The Swanville Bulldogs volleyball team lost to Osakis, Oct. 13, in matches of 16-25, 25-21, 12-25, 25-23 and 11-15.
Lily Peterson recorded a team-high 20 kills and 11 assists, along with 11 digs. Avery Douglas led the team in digs, with 28, followed by Reese Jackson, with 19. Lauren Miller recorded 17 digs, 14 assists and six kills, and Jasmine Johnson had 15 digs.
“They had us on our heels and beat us pretty good in sets one and three but the girls fought back each time and forced the fifth set,” said Head Coach Luke Peterson. “Unfortunately they got a few more hits down and won it. (We had a) great game though.”
The Bulldogs also wanted to do something special that night, as it was cancer awareness night. Coach Peterson said that the girls spent the last several weeks raising money from local businesses and had held fundraisers during the game.
“We raised $4,100 that we will use to purchase gas cards to donate to the Little Falls and Long Prairie infusion Services, to give to patients and their families.” Luke Peterson said. “They will also add a nice note with each one.”
The Bulldogs rebounded in their next game, beating Ogilvie in three, Monday, Oct. 17, in games of 25-16, 25-17 and 25-16.
“(We) played very good defense and our transition game was good,” Coach Peterson said. “Everyone did their job and we were able to pull away in each set.”
Lily Peterson led her team in kills, with 15, followed by Jackson, who had seven kills. Miller was all over the court, recording 20 total assists. Douglas had a team-high 22 digs.
Pioneers have rough week
The Pierz Pioneers volleyball team traveled to Albany, Oct. 13, losing in three matches. Despite their best efforts, they lost in games of 17-25, 24-25 and 19-25.
Ashley Kimman was credited with over half of the team’s kills, with 15, and recorded nearly a third of the team’s digs, with 10. She also recorded two blocks and two assists.
Kendra Cekalla had nearly all of the Pioneers’ recorded assists, with 22 out of the team’s 27. Maddie Lochner finished second on the team in digs, with six.
They lost again when they played Osakis, Monday, Oct. 17. They lost in three, in games of 17-25, 19-25 and 22-25.
Cekalla finished with 13 assists, a team-high, as well as eight digs. Alyssa Sadlovsky led the team in digs, with 11, and Lochner was second, with nine. Kimman recorded a solid six digs and six kills.
They played Little Falls in their next meet, Tuesday, Oct. 18, where they performed a bit better, but lost in a nailbiter. In five games, they lost in games of 16-25, 26-24, 25-12, 25-27 and 14-16.
They held a 2-1 game lead but were unable to close out the final two games.
Kimman was one of the best players on the court for the Pioneers, finishing first on her team in kills and blocks, with 24 and four, respectively, and finishing second on her team in digs, with 17. Lochner led the team in digs, with 21. Sadlovsky recorded 14 digs, six kills and two aces, and Cekalla was responsible for 37 of the Pioneers 44 set assists, as well as recording 13 digs.
Huskers sweep Cardinals
The Cardinals lost their last game of the regular season, as they hosted Holdingford, Monday, Oct. 17. Upsala lost in three matches, 9-25, 18-25 and 18-25.
Dakota Soltis finished the night serving four aces, and recording 12 digs. Madalin Koetter also recorded 12 digs, as well as having four kills.
