The Swanville Bulldogs girls basketball team hosted McGregor in the first section of the post season, March 3, and crushed the Mercuries on their home court, 77-34.
In an impressive performance, the Bulldogs held their opponent to just 20 and 14 points in each half, while they scored 49 and 28 points.
Karley Loven led the team in points, scoring 18 points. Avery Douglas was right behind with 16 points. Lauren Miller scored 14 points but also recorded 13 rebounds.
“The girls came out and played with a lot of intensity,” said Head Coach Aaron Gapinski. “We were able to play in front of a large, loud crowd who have supported us the whole season.”
The Bulldogs moved on to face Ogilvie, Saturday, March 5, hoping to move on to the next round of the playoffs, but suffered a 56-49 loss.
The Bulldogs were competitive in the first half, holding Ogilvie to just 19 points while scoring 24 of their own.
Unfortunately, they were unable to keep the defensive performance going, as they would give up 37 points in the second half, losing their lead late.
The Bulldogs were lead by Loven, who recorded 17 points and 15 rebounds. Lauren Miller was right behind her with 15 points and also 15 rebounds.
Despite the loss, Head Coach Aaron Gapinski praised his team and how well they fought.
“It was a tough game to lose but the girls gave everything they had during the game, just like all season,” Gapinski said. “This was a special group that overcame a lot during the season.”
Gapinski gave a special shoutout to his seniors crediting them for being great leaders and players.
“We are going to miss our two seniors, Mackenzie Morris and manager Tyra Powell. Both did so many things for our program that will be impossible to replace. Best wishes to both Mackenzie and Tyra.” Gapinski said.
The Bulldogs ended their season 13-11.
Cardinals suffer early exit
The Upsala Cardinals girls basketball team traveled to Barnum to take on the Bombers in a Subsection 5A East Quarterfinal game, Thursday, March 3.
The Cardinals left Barnum with a narrow loss, losing 53-51 in their first playoff game.
Despite the loss, Head Coach Sara Herzog praised her team for the season they’ve had.
“All four seniors stepped up tonight and left everything they had on the court,” Herzog said. “We had a great year!”
The game was not all bad, as Kristine Biniek scored her 1,000th point of her career in her final game and finishing the game with 23 points. Quite the milestone to accomplish.
The Cardinals ended their season 10-15, with a 3-5 conference record.
Royals lose OT heartbreaker
The Royals traveled to Spectrum to face the Sting on their home court for the first game of the post season, and won 58-44, March 3.
It was a back and forth match in the first half, with the Royals leading at the end, 26-20. They managed to keep Spectrum in check for the rest of the game, crushing any hopes for the home teams’ comeback.
There were several Royals with great performances in the first postseason game.
Autumn Schoenrock led Royalton with 17 points, shooting 5-of-6 on field goals, and 6-of-6 of her free throws. She also tallied 10 total rebounds and two assists.
Kylie Waytashek was second in points scored, with 15, shooting 6-of-12 from inside the arc and 3-of-4 on free throws. She also recorded six rebounds and an assist.
Not to be outdone, Mya Yourczek recorded 14 points for the Royals, making 6-of-11 of her total shots, while also recording 11 rebounds, five assists, three steals and a blocked shot.
The Royals looked to keep the momentum as they traveled to Sauk Centre to face the Mainstreeters, but their momentum had stalled, losing in a narrow 51-48 matchup in OT.
After the Royals were down 28-20 at the half, they came back to tie it up, 40-40 by the end of regulation.
Unfortunately, they were unable to keep the momentum in overtime as Sauk Centre outscored Royalton 11-8 to win the game.
Waytashek led the Royals in scoring this time, with 14 points on 4-of-9 total field goals. She sank 7-of-8 of her free throws as well as recording six rebounds, three blocks and an assist.
Blair Tschida had herself a game, scoring the second-most points for the Royals with 12. She made 4-of-8 total shots, going 3-of-6 on her shots outside the arc.
The Royals season ended with a 14-14 record, as they look forward to making improvements in the offseason.
Flyers lose in first round
The Flyers traveled to Detroit Lakes Thursday, March 3, but failed to beat out the home team, losing 39-27.
The girls struggled in the first half, only accumulating seven points to the Lakers’ 21. They would perform much better in the second, but not enough to overcome the deficit.
Kendal Swantek led Little Falls in points, scoring 11, with seven of those coming from free throws.
No other Flyer scored more than five points.
The disappointing playoff loss had the Flyers finish their season with a 5-21 record. They look forward to improving this offseason.
