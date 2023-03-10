The Swanville Bulldogs boys basketball team hosted the LPGE Eagles in the Section 5A playoffs, Thursday, March 9. Despite a slow start, Swanville was able to recoup and come away with a 69-50 win.
In the beginning, LPGE took advantage of a loose Bulldogs defense to gain a quick 7-0 lead. However, two clean threes from Riley Johannes put the Bulldogs back in it.
The Eagles extended their lead with a 2-pointer and a 3-pointer, making it 12-6. Swanville added a two from Parker Schultz and a free throw from Lucas Miller, but LPGE responded with five straight points, keeping their lead and extending it to 17-9. But that’s when the Bulldogs came roaring back.
Hunter Moore scored back-to-back threes and, after a 2-pointer by the Eagles, Swanville went on dominating 16 point run, absolutely shattering their opponents’ will.
Johannes started it after a two and a three, followed by 2-pointers from Miller and Schultz, with Schultz adding a free throw after a foul. Brody Kircher scored on back-to-back twos and Miller added a two of his own, giving the Bulldogs a 31-19 lead.
Swanville’s momentum carried them to a 35-21 lead by the time half rolled around. Despite holding a 14-point lead at the half, they came out like they were down by 14, playing aggressive defense and forcing plenty of takeaways in the process. Swanville’s Head Coach Derek Pfeiffer said that he wanted his team to come out swinging in the second half.
“Last time we played them here, we had a 12-point lead at halftime and we ended up winning by two on a last second shot,” Pfeiffer said. “We knew we had to play 18 more minutes of basketball.”
Sure enough, the Eagles couldn’t do much against the stringent Bulldogs defense and the cohesive offense. Another long run of points helped Swanville extend their lead, ultimately closing the game out early as they went on to win 69-50.
“We’ve had a tendency this year to start a little slow,” said Pfeiffer. “But once we get rolling, if we are playing good offense, we can score a lot of points.”
Miller had an outstanding game, scoring 30 points on 12-of-23 shots. He played his best ball from inside the arc, scoring on 10-of-19 2-pointers. He also shot 2-for-4 on threes and 4-for-7 on free throws. Miller tallied four rebounds, two assists and two steals, as well as leading the team with six deflections.
Moore finished with 15 points, shooting 3-for-7 on field goals all from beyond the arc. He added another six points shooting from the free throw line, making 6-of-7. Moore also recorded four deflections, three rebounds, three steals and two assists.
Johannes shot 4-for-9 on his field goals, scoring on 3-of-7 threes and 1-of-2 twos for 11 total points. He tallied five deflections, four assists and three steals.
The Bulldogs recorded 23 deflections and 14 steals while forcing the Eagles to turn the ball over a total of 20 times. They made 43.9% of their field goals, performing their best in the 2-point range, hitting on 17-of-33.
The Bulldogs move on to face Nevis in the Subsection Semifinals, Saturday, March 11, at 1 p.m.
