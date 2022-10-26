The Swanville Bulldogs volleyball team hosted a tournament, Thursday, Oct. 20, but struggled early on the court.
They fell in their first match against Holdingford. They fought hard in the first game, but fell 25-27. They were beaten handily in game two, dropping 12-25.
After losing to Holdingford, they fell again to Milaca in an almost identical way. The Bulldogs came out with intensity, keeping the game even, but were beaten 22-25 in game one. Game two was another tough loss, this time 17-25.
“I’m happy with how we played against two bigger teams with good hitters,” said Head Coach Luke Peterson. “Our defense stayed strong and made them earn their points.”
The Bulldogs rebounded in the next two matches, starting with a strong performance over Apollo. The girls were able to pass the ball around and play exceptional offense . They won in games of 26-6 and 25-13.
The final game the Bulldogs played was against Osakis, and it seemed like the girls saved their best performance for last. They were able to pull out the win in three.
The first game was very back and forth, with neither team gaining a sizable lead. The Bulldogs were able to pull away late with a few extra kills to get a 26-24 win.
Game two started similar to the first, with both teams being evenly matched. This time, it was Osakis that managed to pull away late, getting a 25-22 win.
The Bulldogs were able to get a jump-start in the third game, taking a five point lead early. The defense was able to hold off any attempts Osakis made at a comeback, and the Bulldogs took a 15-9 win to get their second win of the day.
“Couldn’t be happier with the way we responded after playing two tough teams in the morning,” Peterson said. “The girls never gave up on the day and were able to get a couple of wins out of the tourney.”
