The Bulldogs softball team is set to start their season off with a bang under first year Head Coach Mike Chuba. Despite not being able to practice outdoors due to poor weather conditions, the team practices drills and hitting in the gym.
He has high expectations coming into this season but knows that, because they aren’t able to be on the field much, there may be some mistakes early on.
“I would like to see us improve in the win column in conference play and also hopefully win a few playoff games,” Coach Chuba said. “Our pitchers need to throw strikes, we need to play sound defense and when batting we need to put the ball in play and good things will happen.”
Swanville has a only one senior on the team and two juniors, but that shouldn’t fool anyone into thinking this team lacks a strong leadership.
Junior Lauren Miller, Sophomore Karley Loven, Senior Mackenzie Morris, and Sophomore Kennedee Chuba are all leaders on this team.
Miller says that the Coach Chuba has been great in his first year so far, using everything he can to get the team in position to win games.
“(Coach Chuba) makes us work on our fundamentals a lot and brought us back to the basics since we’ve been in the gym,” Miller said.
Morris believes that the team’s best attribute is the chemistry the team has with each other.
“We communicate really well and we have good chemistry. A lot of us are two-to-three sport athletes so we already know each other by the time we get on the field.
The chemistry that this team has is vital since they haven’t been able to thoroughly practice. The Bulldogs are fortunate to have four pitchers and three catchers, which not many small schools can say. However, it is an open competition for the rest of the roster spots.
“Some of these girls are going to surprise us and I hope they surprise us,” Coach Chuba said. “Right now we are seeing what can be done in the cage and on the tee.”
The Bulldogs first game against Belgrade-Brooten-Elrosa, Thursday, April 7, was rescheduled for May 19. Their next game will be against Milaca, Monday, April 11.
