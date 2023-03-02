The Swanville Bulldogs boys basketball team took down St. John’s Prep, Friday, Feb. 24, winning easily, 79-44. Leading the way for the Bulldogs, scoring a whopping 42 points in the win, was Lucas Miller.

In by far his best game, Miller made 14-of-20 field goals, including draining 6-of-8 shots from beyond the arc. He was 8-for-12 on 2-pointers and 8-for-10 on free throws. Miller also recorded five rebounds, four assists, two deflections and a steal.

Tags

Load comments