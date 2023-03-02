The Swanville Bulldogs boys basketball team took down St. John’s Prep, Friday, Feb. 24, winning easily, 79-44. Leading the way for the Bulldogs, scoring a whopping 42 points in the win, was Lucas Miller.
In by far his best game, Miller made 14-of-20 field goals, including draining 6-of-8 shots from beyond the arc. He was 8-for-12 on 2-pointers and 8-for-10 on free throws. Miller also recorded five rebounds, four assists, two deflections and a steal.
After his terrific performance, Miller joins the very small group of Bulldogs players to score 40+ points in a single game.
Brody Kircher finished his night with 14 points, making 6-of-8 of his shots, all from the 2-point range. He added two more points from the free throw line and led the team with three steals.
The Bulldogs improved to 12-10 and took on Howard Lake-Waverly-Winsted, Tuesday, Feb. 27. Their offensive performance continued, but they ultimately fell to the stronger offensive outing HLWW displayed, losing 100-74.
No stats were available for this game.
The Bulldogs fell to 12-11 and play Pine River-Backus at home, Friday, March 3 at 7:15 p.m.
Little Falls Flyers
The Little Falls Flyers fell to 14-11 after a difficult loss to Albany, Friday, Feb. 24.
In the 73-51 loss, The Flyers had three athletes play very well. Jaxon Janski finished as the team’s leading scorer, making 4-of-8 field goals for 15 points. Janski made two twos and two threes, as well as hitting 5-of-7 free throws. He also recorded six rebounds.
Beau Thoma finished with 13 points on 5-of-12 shots, making 4-of-9 from inside the arc. He added two more points from the free throw line and led the team in rebounds, with 10, and steals, with two.
Brayden Jordan recorded 12 points on 5-of-10 field goals, making three twos and two threes.
The Flyers took on Foley, Tuesday, Feb. 28, where they lost once more, 76-67.
Carter Gwost led the Flyers with 19 points, shooting 9-for-14, all from the 2-point range. He added one more point from the free throw line and had six rebounds and three assists.
Thoma finished with 18 points, making 7-of-18 field goals and 2-of-2 free throws. Thoma scored on five twos and two threes, as well as recording a team-high 11 rebounds, two assists and a steal.
Janski finished with 12 total points on two twos, two threes and two free throws. He also secured five rebounds and led the team in assists and steals, with four and three, respectively.
The Flyers enter the playoffs with a 14-12 record.
Pierz Pioneers
Nearing the end of the season on a 10-game losing streak, the Pierz Pioneers hoped to end their season with a win. Unfortunately, they lost their last two games to Pillager, Feb. 24, and St. Cloud Cathedral, Feb. 28.
Against Pillager, they nearly came away with the victory, falling 72-70. Leading the way for the Pioneers was Gene Skiba, who recorded his highest scoring game of the season. He made 7-of-12 of his shots, including 5-of-10 from the 2-point range and 2-of-2 from the 3-point range. Skiba added another point from the free throw line and had eight total rebounds.
Noah Oberfeld recorded 16 points, scoring on three twos, two threes and four free throws. He tallied six rebounds and four assists.
Jack Prokott broke onto the scene scoring 11 points, his highest total of the season. Prokott finished 5-of-9 on total field goals, playing his best from under the rim, where he made 4-of-7. He was 1-for-2 from beyond the arc and had a rebound.
Against St. Cloud Cathedral, the Pioneers fell 75-58. Oberfeld finished with 18 points n four twos, two threes and four free throws. He also recorded eight rebounds and had one steal and one assist.
Joey Stuckmayer finished with 14 points on 6-of-13 shots. He performed his best from under the basket, scoring on 5-of-8 twos. He added another point from the free throw line and had three rebounds and a deflection.
Kirby Fischer recorded 13 points, making 5-of-11 field goals. He scored on two twos and three threes. Fischer also tallied four rebounds and one assist.
The Pioneers losing streak increases to 12 games, bringing their record to 6-18. They have two more regular season games, Thursday, March 2, against Zimmerman, and Friday, March 3, against Milaca.
Royalton Royals
Royalton took down Kimball 72-55, Friday, Feb. 24 to improve to 10-12 on the season.
Leading the way for the Royals was Joseph Achen, who had his best performance of the season, scoring 18 points. Achen finished 4-for-7 on twos and 3-for-6 on threes. He added one more point from the free throw line, as well as recording four assists, four deflections and three rebounds.
Jackson Psyck recorded 10 points, hitting on 5-of-12 shots, all from the 2-point range. Psyck also finished with five rebounds, one steal, one assist and one deflection.
Riding a four game win streak, the Royals looked to build off of their success, against BBE, Saturday, Feb. 25. Unfortunately, they were unable to rally late, falling 71-51.
Psyck led the Royals with 12 points, making 6-of-9 shots, all from the 2-point range once again. He came down with six rebounds, and had four deflections, two steals and an assist.
Falling to 10-13, the Royals hoped to take down their conference leader, EVW, Tuesday, Feb. 28, and they came away with the win, upsetting their conference rival, 61-54, on senior night.
Seniors Achen, Connor Carlson, Psyck, Ashton Brezinka and Bryson Brezinka were all honored and Head Coach Jeremy Albright said they were all fantastic young men and they will be missed very much.
Three of those seniors led the way for the Royals. Achen, Carlson and Psyck were the leading scorers for Royalton.
Achen finished with 15 points on three twos, two threes and three free throws. Achen also recorded six assists, four steals and two rebounds.
Carlson recorded 12 points on two twos, a three and five free throws. He also tallied seven rebounds, three assists and a steal.
Psyck scored on 6-of-10 shots, all from the 2-point range. He came down with six rebounds and recorded a steal as well.
The Royals improve to 11-13 and travel to Rockford, Friday, March 3, in the final regular season game, at 7 p.m.
Upsala Cardinals
Upsala fell to 7-17 after a rough 57-36 loss to BEV, Friday, Feb. 24.
They were unable to get much going offensively, with only three players scoring five or more points. Jack Primus managed to record 14 points on 6-of-18 field goals. He was best from the 2-point range hitting 4-of-8.
Sam Laliberte recorded eight points, making one two and two threes, and Bryce Westrich finished with five points, making two twos and a free throw.
The Cardinals were able to rebound against Bertha-Hewitt, Tuesday, Feb. 27, winning handily, 70-38.
Braedan Rene made his last game of the regular season his best game, scoring on 8-of-16 field goals for 19 total points. He scored on 5-of-9 2-pointers and 3-of-7 3-pointers. Rene also came away with 10 rebounds, two blocks and two steals.
Primus scored 14 points for the second game in a row. He made 5-of-10 shots from the 2-point range and 4-of-4 from the free throw line. Primus led the team with 12 rebounds, seven deflections and six assists.
The Cardinals improve to 8-17 and host Hinckley-Finlayson, Friday, March. 3 in the final game of the regular season at 7:15 p.m.
