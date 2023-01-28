The Swanville boys basketball team finally ended its 5-game losing streak with an 83-43 blowout win over St. John’s Prep, Friday, Jan. 20.
The Bulldogs spread the ball around, having four players total over 12 points, with two of them having season highs in points scored.
Leading the way was Brody Kircher, who set his season high, scoring 19 points on 8-of-11 shots. He made 7-of-10 on shots inside the arc and finished with a team-high 10 rebounds, three steals and three deflects.
Lucas Miller scored 18 points on 8-of-15 2-pointers and 2-of-3 free throws. He recorded five steals and two rebounds.
Caden Beseman also set a personal best in points scored this year, coming away with 16 on 6-of-7 field goals. He drained 4-of-5 from the 3-point line, and was 2-for-2 inside the arc. He recorded two rebounds, two deflections and a steal.
Hunter Moore finished with 12 points, hitting 4-of-8 from the 3-point line. He came away with five assists, three rebounds and two steals.
The win finally put the Bulldogs back in the win column, improving to 4-7 on the season. They looked to build off of that as they took on Brandon-Evansville, Monday, Jan. 23, but their luck seemed to have ended there, falling 80-59.
Miller recorded 15 points against the Chargers, making 6-of-18 shots. He was best in the 2-point range, finishing 5-of-13. He also led the team with seven rebounds.
Kircher finished the night with 15 points on 6-of-10 baskets, all coming from inside the 2-point range. He was also 2-for-2 on free throws and had six rebounds and two blocks.
The Bulldogs fell to 4-8 after the loss and played McGregor, Thursday, Jan. 26.
Upsala Cardinals
Upsala’s losing streak continued as they fell to the Pioneers, 65-49, Thursday, Jan. 19.
The Cardinals top scorer was Aden Warga, who finished with 10 points on 4-of-6 field goals. He made 4-of-5 from the 2-point range and was 2-for-4 on free throws. Warga also had six rebounds, a steal and an assist.
Losing eight games in a row, they fell to 2-11 on the season. The Cardinals took on Ogilvie, Monday, Jan. 23, where they finally ended their losing streak.
After being down 35-31 at the half, a second half resurgence by the Cardinals pulled them to their first win in over a month.
Jack Primus scored 22 points on 8-of-16 shots, hitting 7-of-11 from the 2-point range and 5-of-7 from the free throw line. Primus also led the team in every other statistic, with 16 rebounds, six steals, five assists, four deflections and two blocks.
Ryan Johnson tied his season best with 15 points. All of his shots came from beyond the arc, hitting on 5-of-13. He also came down with four rebounds.
Bryce Westrich also got in on the scoring action, recording 12 points on 5-of-6 baskets, all from inside the arc. He also recorded 2-of-3 free throws, and recorded 11 rebounds, second only to Primus. Westrich also finished the night with two assists, a steal and a block.
The Cardinals’ record improved to 3-11 and they hosted BEV, Friday, Jan. 27.
Royalton Royals
Royalton dropped its second game in a row, falling 64-42 to BBE, Thursday, Jan. 19.
Ryan Vannurden led the team with 11 points on 5-of-8 baskets, four coming from inside the arc. He also recorded two rebounds, two steals and an assist.
The Royals fell to 5-7 and took on Mora, Monday, Jan. 23, where they lost again, 71-44.
Royalton had no players crack double digits in scoring. Joseph Achen and Cal Ollman finished with seven points each. Ashton Brezinka recorded six points and Vannurden and Ben Boyd finished with five points.
Bryson Brezinka and Ethan Albright both recorded five rebounds and Achen recorded three steals.
The Royals ended their losing streak with a win over Kimball, Tuesday, Jan. 24, winning 67-55.
Connor Carlson was unstoppable, having his best game of the season. Carlson finished 9-of-18 on field goals, making eight 2-pointers, one 3-pointer and six free throws for 25 total points. He also led the team in rebounds, with 13.
Albright finished with 11 points on 4-of-6 shots. He made three twos, one three and two free throws. Albright also recorded four assists and four rebounds.
The Royals improved to 6-8 on the season and looked to build off of their success against EVW, Friday, Jan. 27.
Pierz Pioneers
The Pierz Pioneers managed to climb back to .500 on the season with a 65-49 win over Upsala, Thursday, Jan. 19.
Noah Oberfeld came away as the Pioneers’ leading scorer, with 16 points on five twos, a three and three free throws. He also recorded our assists, three rebounds and two steals.
Gene Skiba finished with 14 points on 5-of-12 field goals, four coming from inside the arc. He also made 3-of-4 free throws and led the team with 13 rebounds, a block and a steal.
Jonathan Cheney finished 6-of-16 with all shots coming from inside the 2-point range, for 12 total points. Cheney also came down with 10 total rebounds.
Unfortunately, the Pioneers fell back under .500 with a 82-42 loss to Zimmerman, Friday, Jan. 20.
Cheney, Skiba and Joey Stuckmayer all finished with nine points and Oberfeld ended the night with eight points.
Skiba also led the team in rebounds and assists, with eight and three, respectively.
The Pioneers fell to 6-7 after the loss and faced Crosby-Ironton at home, Tuesday, Jan. 24.
Against the Rangers, they lost again, this time 69-59.
Oberfeld finished as the team’s top scorer again, with 21 points. He drained 7-of-17 shots, making four twos, three threes and four free throws. He also had three rebounds and a steal.
Skiba had his best scoring game of the year, finishing with 19 points on 8-of-17 field goals. He scored on 7-of-14 of his twos, as well as a 3-pointer and two free throws. Skiba led the team with 11 rebounds.
The loss dropped the Pioneers two games under .500, 6-8. They took on St. Cloud Cathedral, Thursday, Jan. 26.
Little Falls Flyers
Albany ended Little Falls’ win streak after the Flyers were unable to mount a last minute comeback, falling 64-53, Friday, Jan. 20.
Beau Thoma ended the night as the Flyers’ leading scorer, with 23 points on 9-of-20 field goals. Thoma drained 6-of-13 from inside the arc and 2-of-2 from the free throw line. He led the team in rebounds as well, with 13, and steals, with two.
Jaxon Janski finished with 11 points, making 3-of-7 field goals, two threes and a two, as well as making 3-of-4 free throws.
The Flyers fell to 8-4 and took on the Foley Falcons, Thursday, Jan. 26 at home.
