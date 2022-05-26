The Swanville Bulldogs softball team hosted Belgrade-Brooten-Elrosa, May 19, winning 15-5.
Their fifth win of the season looked like it would be a loss early in the game, but the Bulldogs rallied to turn the tide in their favor.
In the first innings, the Jaguars drove in three runs. The Bulldogs responded by loading the bases in their first at-bat, threatening to score. Harlee Schultz was walked, bringing in the first run of the day for the home team. Kennedee Chuba hit a ground ball to drive in another run for the Bulldogs, to bring the score to 3-2, Jaguars.
In the second inning, Chuba struck out the first Jaguars batter. The Bulldogs got the second out on a grounder, but allowed a run to score, to bring the game to 4-2. The final out was made by Lauren Miller, who snagged a grounder that almost got past her and threw the runner out before she could reach first.
On the Bulldogs’ next at-bat, Reece Jackson made it to first after being hit by the pitch, and stole second. Miller was walked and, on her way to first, Jackson took advantage of the Jaguars’ soft defense and stole third. In the chaos, Miller ran to second base. The Jaguars attempted to throw her out at second, but the ball was short, rolling in the dirt near second. Jackson took advantage of the loose ball and ran home, scoring the Bulldogs’ third run of the night, bringing the score to 4-3, Jaguars.
The Jaguars scored one run with their next at-bat. The bottom of the third is when the momentum really shifted in favor of the Bulldogs.
With runners on second and third, Chuba hit a double deep into left field, driving in two runs to tie the game at 5-5. A single by Schultz and Therese Bryce being hit by the pitch loaded the bases. Jackson took the plate and drove in three runs with a deep ball to left field. She made it to third base as the Jaguars attempted to catch the last runner out at home, unsuccessfully. The Bulldogs had their first lead of the game, 8-5, and they didn’t stop there.
Avery Douglas followed it up with a deep ball of her own, over the right fielder’s head, driving in Jackson to make the score 9-5. She sped around the bases and was halfway to third before the ball was making its way back to the infield. Karley Loven hit a sacrifice fly to drive in Douglas, bringing the score to 10-5.
The Jaguars’ attempts at a comeback were thoroughly prevented by Chuba on the mound. She struck out the first batter, walked the next two, and struck out the fourth. A grounder fielded by Douglas for the final out ended the Jaguars’ hopes quickly.
In the fourth, the Bulldogs had runners on second and third, when Bryce hit a deep ball to center field. She made it to second and drove in another run to increase their lead. Jackson drove in another run to make it a 12-5 game. After a pitch, the Jaguars catcher tried to throw Bryce out at third, but missed the throw. The ball sailed past the third baseman and Bryce was able to score another run for the Bulldogs, increasing their lead to 13-5.
They scored two more runs in the fifth to close out the game, 15-5.
Chuba led the Bulldogs on the mound, striking out three batters, walking four, and allowing only runs on six hits.
At the plate, Jackson recorded a total of four RBIs, Chuba hit 2-for-3, with three RBIs and a double, and Douglas hit 2-for-3, with two RBIs and a triple.
The Bulldogs improved to 5-9 on the year. They faced Clinton-Graceville-Beardsley, Friday, May 20.
