The Swanville Bulldogs volleyball team hosted LPGE Thursday, Oct. 27, for a playoff bout. Swanville got the job done in four matches, in games of 25-13, 23-25, 25-14 and 25-9.
Lily Peterson was all over the court, leading her team in kills and aces, with 21 and six, respectively. She also tallied 14 assists, second on her team.
Lauren Miller helped her teammates all night, recording a team-high 26 assists. She also finished with eight kills, tied for first with Reese Jackson, who also had eight digs.
Avery Douglas scored the most digs for her squad, finishing the night with 19.
The Bulldogs, as a unit, served 94%, with a total of 15 aces.
They played Verndale in the next round, Friday, Oct. 29. Swanville wasn’t able to pull off the win, falling in four, by games of 12-25, 22-25, 25-23 and 18-25.
Coach Peterson said the team started off a little flat and was never able to get over the hump. He still praised his girls on a great season, saying they worked hard and have definitely moved the program in the right direction.
Douglas led the team in digs once again, recording 26. Lily Peterson led the team in kills again, with 14, as well as finishing the game with 12 assists.
Lauren Miller recorded the most assists for the second game in a row, finishing with 14. She also finished with 12 digs and 10 kills.
Wolves hunt in Pierz
The Pioneers suffered an early playoff exit against the Milaca Wolves, Thursday, Oct. 27. They lost in four games, by scores of 26-24, 20-25, 23-25 and 21-25.
Ashley Kimman played one of her best games, leading the team in digs, with 22, kills, with 18, and blocks, with 4. She was also tied first in aces served, recording two.
Kendra Cekalla recorded 15 digs, and had all but one of the team’s assists, racking up an incredible 37 assists.
Maddie Lochner finished second on the team in digs, with 19. She also served one ace.
Alyssa Sadlovsky racked up nine kills and seven digs for the Pioneers.
Cardinals fall to BH
The Upsala Cardinals faced Bertha-Hewitt in the first round of the playoffs, Thursday, Oct. 27. Unfortunately, they were swept in three games, losing by 25-27, 20-25 and 17-25.
“I’m happy with how we played last night,” said Head Coach Haileigh Sales. “It was a rough week with us missing 3 seniors. Erica Roske played her first full match of varsity last night and she started our team with the first kill. She did great for only practicing the right side for three days this week.”
Royals struggle in St. Cloud
The Royalton Royals lost in three matches to St. Cloud Cathedral, Thursday, Oct. 27. Cathedral ended up winning in games of 35-14, 25-10 and 25-13.
Kayla Sobiech finished the night leading the team in assists, with five, and Madison Albright finished with three. Mya Wolbeck led the team in digs, recording 14, and Albright and Hannah Kruger also recorded 12 digs.
