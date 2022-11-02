The Swanville Bulldogs volleyball team hosted LPGE Thursday, Oct. 27, for a playoff bout. Swanville got the job done in four matches, in games of 25-13, 23-25, 25-14 and 25-9.

Lily Peterson was all over the court, leading her team in kills and aces, with 21 and six, respectively. She also tallied 14 assists, second on her team.

