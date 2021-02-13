The Purple Carrot Market has taken another big step toward becoming a reality.
Brick work on the east side of the Victor Mall building in downtown Little Falls began in November 2020. Former Purple Carrot Market Board President Darlene Brand said it is just the beginning of a lot of physical upgrades needed. She said the back, or north side, of the building — which was built in 1891 — is also “in dire straights” where stucco is coming loose.
Still, it is a sign of progress for the Purple Carrot.
“Once people can actually see what’s being built, it makes it easier for them to buy in,” Brand said. “It sort of creates that anticipation.”
The Purple Carrot Market is a locally-owned, cooperatively run grocery store poised to set up shop in downtown Little Falls. Plans for the Purple Carrot were first announced in January 2016, and the organization acquired a physical space when it purchased the Victor Mall in November 2017.
Much more than a physical space is needed before the Purple Carrot Market can open its doors, however. Along with capital — current Board President Cathy Hartle estimated $1.9 million will be needed to open the store — community support is a major aspect of bringing a co-op to life.
A market study suggested to Purple Carrot leadership that about 600 owners are needed by the time the market opens for business. As of Feb. 8, 495 people had made a one-time payment of $200 for an equity share of the cooperative. Brand said they were hoping to hit 500 by Sunday.
“It isn’t really about a time period,” Brand said. “We need to get a certain number of people to buy in before we go to the bank so we can show that this has community support.”
Though owners will get certain benefits — such as shopping discounts and voting/participation rights in making decisions for the co-op — anyone will be able to shop at the Purple Carrot Market. Anyone interested in becoming an owner can learn more at www.purplecarrotmarket.coop or visit the Purple Carrot Market’s Facebook page.
In terms of fundraising, Hartle said the founding owners will also be doing a capital campaign in which they won’t be asking so much for donations, but for long-term, low interest loans. They will also be offering another class of stock in the cooperative. That, she said, is still in the “thinking stage.”
“Most successful organizations have a lot of community support,” she said.
So far, the group has received loans from the city of Little Falls and the Historic Preservation Commission, which have allowed it to get going on some of the exterior work on the building.
The market itself will be 3,000 - 3,500 square feet, with another 1,500 for office space. The building provides ample room for expansion, when the time comes, and city parking in the back.
Brand said the average co-op takes seven - 10 years to open after the first owners are established. She predicted — now entering its sixth year — the Purple Carrot will be somewhere in that average range. Hartle said she hopes to have it open “within the next couple of years.”
“I’m excited,” Hartle said. “We’ve had a lot of movement lately on ownership, which is critical. We’re feeling like this is really doable.”
Brand added that the COVID-19 pandemic actually helped the group behind the Purple Carrot state its case for cooperatively-owned grocery stores. She said where some food retailers were dealing with shortages, that wasn’t the case for most co-ops because the food is locally-sourced. She said it also created a desire within some people to have a better idea of where their food is coming from.
With most of Little Falls’ current grocery stores located on the northeast side of town, Hartle said she hopes the Purple Carrot Market can become a new anchor for downtown businesses.
“We hope to be the hub,” Brand said. “Once we’re downtown, hopefully other businesses will want to move downtown, too.”
