Chantal Catherine Bue, 32, Little Falls was charged with felony fifth degree controlled substance possession in Morrison County District Court.
She also faces a misdemeanor charge for driving with a revoked license.
The charge stems from a March 13 incident, when police received a report of shoplifting at a local gas station.
The suspect vehicle was stopped on Haven Road in Little Falls and the driver was identified as Bue, who had a warrant out for her arrest and her driver’s license revoked.
After her arrest law enforcement searched Bue’s person and allegedly found several baggies in her pocket that later field-tested positive for .3 grams of methamphetamine.
If convicted, Bue faces up to five years in prison and/or a $10,000 fine.
