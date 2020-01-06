Buckman woman reminisces as 93rd birthday approaches

In just a few days, on Jan. 8, Jeanette Janson of Buckman will turn 93 years old. With her, she carries a lifetime of memories from growing up on the family farm to teaching country school, even to some of her younger siblings.
“It’s been a good life,” she said.
People are invited to Janson’s 93rd Birthday Jam, Jan. 11, from 2:30 p.m. to 7 p.m. at the St. Michael’s Parish Center in Buckman.
As she shares the same birthday as Elvis Presley and the Grand Ole Opry in Nashville, Tenn., a variety of music, such as Elvis Presley, country and more, will be performed by different musicians and singers.
Janson grew up on the family farm about five miles east of Buckman and was the eldest of five siblings. As the family had about 15 cows, chickens, turkeys and pigs, it was unusual for her help caring for them.
“The cows were milked by hand morning and night, When we were done, the milk was put in cool water to refrigerate it,” she said.
In 1931, Janson started first grade, a one-room country school house located about a mile south of their home. Back then the school was called District 147 and the teachers taught students in grades 1-8, all in the same room.
“Every morning the teacher loaded the stove with wood and coal and all of us would sit by the stove to warm our feet,” she said.
Normally Janson and her siblings walked to school, but on the really cold days, her father, Herman Marshik, hitched their team of horses to a sleigh with a small wood stove under the large covering and drove them to and from school. It was an inventive way of keeping them warm, she said.
In 1937, she started seventh grade and the whole country was affected by the Great Depression. People wore homemade clothes, grew their own food and canned it. As a result, it affected the prices of farm products and people was in general just very mindful about how they spent their money, she said.
As Janson’s parents, Herman and Dora Marshik, believed education was important, they encouraged Janson to continue to study beyond eighth grade.
She attended ninth grade at the Little Falls Community High School and it was also the year her parents purchased a wind charger that produced electricity.
However, she completed eleventh and twelfth grades at the St. Francis High School. Although St. Francis was a girls-only boarding school, Janson only attended by day. Instead, she lived in a room at Frank Eich’s home in Little Falls and worked for her room and board by washing dishes, ironing clothes and walking the family’s baby. Since there were no phone at home, she wrote them letters, she said.
During the summers, she worked at the Little Falls Munsingwear Factory for $1 per hour. One day, her mom also brought her to the courthouse to get her driver’s license. Back then, completing a driver’s education class or even passing a driver’s test were needed.
“My parents just taught me how to drive at home,” she said.
In the fall of 1945, Janson went through a one-year training course to become a teacher at the Little Falls Teacher Training School. She also helped teach all grades from 1-8 at Randall Rural School and later landed her first job at Dixville School where she taught for two years. That same year, she also met her husband-to-be, Reinhard “Reine,” at a church service at the St. Michael’s Church in Buckman.
Janson said since there was no room for her to sit on the same pew her family had rented, her parents rented a seat for her a row or two behind them. It was also in the same pew Reine sat and he was a bit of a prankster, she said. Sometimes he grabbed hats other men had hung up at the back of the benches and placed them on the seats. More than once, someone sat down on the hat.
During the two-year period Janson and Reine courted, he was enlisted in the United States Army. Before he was sent to serve in Japan in March 1948, he handed Janson a note while they were in church, asking her to marry him. He gave her a diamond ring before he left and the two married June 26, 1948, after he returned to the United States.
The couple were blessed with five sons — Kenny, Gary, Galen, Roger and David.
“When David was born, our neighbor across the road sent me a sympathy card because it was our fifth son and no girls,” she said.
Throughout the years, Janson worked as a teacher. The year before she married, she even taught several of her siblings. She recalls one incident when her youngest brother, Don, went into the room where the younger students were and started chewing spit ball at the ceiling.
“So I went home and told mom that Don had been really mean that day and told her what he had done,” she said.
She and Reine hired a young girl to care for their children while she taught. Back then the list of things to do looked so much different from now, she said, including butchering a chicken for supper.
Reine died tragically in 1992 after his vehicle became stuck in the snow. Since he wasn’t too far from home, he decided to leave the vehicle and make the trek back.
“Back then they didn’t have cellphones like they do now,” she said.
However, he never made it home and his body was found the next day. He had frozen to death (hypothermia).
That same year, Janson quit teaching after teaching for 42 years.
Although she misses Reine still today, she stays fairly busy. One way, she volunteers to help others is by driving people to various appointments and places. She also enjoys going to Mass at St. Michael’s and attending Bible studies and getting special visits from her 17 grandchildren and 15 great-grandchildren.
The love for music has also enriched her life in several ways. Not only because of her son, Kenny, and her grandson, Zach’s success in the music industry Nashville, Tenn., but also because it has opened the door to getting to know and meeting more people, including Dolly Parton.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.