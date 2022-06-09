The Buckman Billygoats finally got back onto the field in Victory League action, after having their last two weeks of games postponed. They traveled to Randall, June 4, to face the Cubs and beat them on their own turf, 2-1.
Matt Kummet recorded the team’s only RBI and Travis Kahl recorded a double. Kahl got the final score of the game on a wild pitch,
Todd Robinson pitched 11 innings for the Billygoats, striking out seven batters, walking one and giving up just one run on six hits.
Buckman followed that win with another in Royalton, beating the Riverdogs, 15-2. No stats were available.
The Billygoats remain undefeated at 6-0. They travel to Nisswa, Sunday, June 12, at 1:30 p.m. to take on the Lightning.
Cubs lose in heartbreaker
The Randall Cubs hosted the Billygoats, June 4, but lost in extra innings.
Kyle Peterschick hit a solo home run in the fourth for the team’s only run of the game.
Travis Wenzel pitched nine innings, striking out eight batters and walking two. He gave up just one run on six hits.
The Cubs dropped to 1-4 on the season and play against Royalton, Saturday, June 11, at 1:30 p.m.
Flensburg looks for first win
The Falcons suffered a blowout loss to the Sobieski Skis, June 5, being shut out 18-0.
Cooper Grashorn had the Falcons’ only hit.
The Falcons are still looking for their first win as they drop to 0-5. They travel to Freeport to play the Black Sox, Saturday, June 11, at 1:30 p.m.
Skis keep their streak
The Skis crushed the Falcons on the road, 18-0, June 5. They scored two runs in the seventh and recorded 12 hits as a team.
Collin Eckman and Zach Opatz both drove balls over the fence. Eckman drove in four total runs and hit a double. Opatz drove in two total runs.
Scott Litchy pitched seven innings, striking out eight batters and allowing just one hit.
They kept their undefeated streak going as they also dominated against the Pierz Brewers, winning 11-1.
Dusty Parker was 2-for-3 at the plate, driving in three runs and scoring three times. Thomas Miller was a perfect 4-for-4, with a double and two RBIs.
Jake Kapphahn pitched 5.2 innings, striking out four batters and walking two. He allowed just three hits and didn’t give up a single run.
The Skis stayed undefeated at 7-0 and host the Cold Spring Springers, Saturday, June 11, at 1:30 p.m.
Rebels win four in a row
The Fort Ripley Rebels hosted the Pierz Lakers, June 5, and earned their fourth win in a row, winning 3-2.
Nick Jelacie drove in two runs on a double for the Rebels. Bill Sather hit a double as well to drive in a run.
Bryce Flanagan pitched six innings, striking out five batters and walking four. He didn’t give up any runs on three hits.
The Rebels improved to 4-1. They host the Avon Lakers, Saturday, June 11, at 1:30 p.m.
Lakers beat Lakers
The Pierz Lakers traveled to Nisswa to take on the other Lakers, June 3. They shut out Nisswa, 7-0, on their own field. No stats were available.
Pierz took on the Fort Ripley Rebels, June 5, but lost 3-2.
Preston Rocheleau went 2-for-4 at the plate, driving in the team’s only run.
Rocheleau also pitched for the Lakers, striking out 10 batters and giving up just one earned run on four hits.
The Lakers fell to 5-2 on the season. They host the Riverdogs, Sunday, June 12, at 4:30 p.m.
Upsala fends off Bears
The Upsala Blue Jays beat the Opole Bears, 5-4, at home, June 5.
Brandon Welinski, recorded two hits on four at-bats, scoring once and driving in two runs.
Levi Lampert hit 2-for-4, hitting a double and a triple and scoring twice.
On the mound, Matt Swanson struck out eight batters and walked four. He gave up four runs on five hits.
The Blue Jays sit at 3-3, as they travel to Flensburg, Sunday, June 12, to take on the Falcons at 1:30 p.m.
Barthel records seven RBIs
The Swanville Swans hosted the St. Wendel Saints, June 4, but lost in a 10-9 shootout.
Travis Barthel hit 4-for-5, driving in a whopping seven runs. He hit a double, a home run and scored once.
Levi Beseman pitched seven innings for the Swans, striking out eight batters and walking four. He allowed six runs on nine hits.
The Swans played the Freeport Black Sox, June 5, losing again, this time 6-1.
Barthel accounted for the only run for the Swans, hitting a solo home run.
Joshua Vogel took the mound for the Swans, striking out five batters and walking three. He gave up six runs on eight hits.
The Swans fell to 1-8. They travel to St. Stephens to face the Steves, Sunday, June 12, at 1:30 p.m.
Brewers drop to 3-4
The Pierz Brewers traveled to St. Mathias to take on the Devils, June 5, coming away with a 5-4 road win. No stats were available.
The Brewers then took on the Skis at home that same day, but lost 11-1.
Peter Schommer drove in the team’s only run.
On the mound, Rylee Rauch pitched four innings, striking out two batters and giving up four runs on seven hits.
The loss dropped the Brewers to 3-4 on the season. They play Foley, Friday, June 10, at 7:30 p.m.
Bulldogs drop to .500
The Pierz Bulldogs traveled to Foley, June 5, and lost 19-2 against the Lumber Jacks. No stats were available.
After winning their first three games, the Bulldogs dropped to 3-3. They play St. Mathias at home, Saturday, June 11, at 7:30 p.m.
Royalton falls to 2-7
The Riverdogs dropped their game against the Devils, June 4, 6-5.
They found themselves down 5-1 going into the sixth, but they scored four runs to tie the game. The Devils managed to take the lead back in the seventh and the Riverdogs were unable to tie the game again losing their fifth in a row.
They hoped to rebound against Buckman, but were beaten 15-2. No stats were available.
The Riverdogs dropped to 2-7. They hope to end their losing streak in Randall as they face the Cubs, Saturday, June 11, at 1:30 p.m.
