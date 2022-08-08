tautges
Billygoats pitcher Matt Tautges throwing a pitch in Saturday’s game against the Avon Lakers.

The Buckman Billygoats lost a heartbreaker to the Avon Lakers, Saturday, Aug. 6. The Lakers successfully mounted a comeback to beat the Goats, 3-2.

The team’s defenses started off clean, with each team sending the other back into the dugout after three batters.

kahl
Buckman’s Joe Kahl beats the throw to first in the Bilygoats’ game against Avon, Saturday Aug. 6.

