The Buckman Billygoats lost a heartbreaker to the Avon Lakers, Saturday, Aug. 6. The Lakers successfully mounted a comeback to beat the Goats, 3-2.
The team’s defenses started off clean, with each team sending the other back into the dugout after three batters.
In the second inning, Aaron Weber hit a triple over the centerfielder’s head, putting the Billygoats in scoring position. Andrew Rueckert brought him home on a sacrifice fly to give Buckman a 1-0 lead.
With two outs, Joe Kahl drove in another run on a double into center field, increasing his team’s lead to 2-0.
Each team kept the other in check for the next several innings. It wasn’t until the bottom of the sixth when Avon tied the game 2-2.
In the top of the eighth, the Billygoats had an opportunity to take the lead with runners on second and third, but Avon kept them in check.
Avon would have a stroke of luck as the Lakers’ Reese Gregory hit a solo home run with two outs left in the bottom of the eighth.
Buckman wasn’t able to tie the game in the final inning as the game ended 3-2.
Matt Tautges pitched a complete game for the Goats, striking out five batters and walking two. He gave up three runs on just six hits.
At the plate, Joe Kahl finished with two hits on four at-bats, with a double and an RBI.
The Billygoats rebounded in their next game, shutting out the Freeport Black Sox, 6-0, Sunday, Aug. 7.
The Billygoats first run came off of a wild pitch in the second inning. Travis Kahl gave the Goats an early 1-0 lead.
In the fifth, Buckman loaded the bases. Noah Boser was hit by a pitch to walk in a run and Weber was walked, bringing in another run. The Black Sox’s catcher tried to catch Boser at second but missed the throw, allowing Jack Suska to score, increasing the Goats’ lead to 4-0.
The Billygoats scored two more runs in the seventh on RBI singles from Travis Kahl and Rueckert.
Suska finished the game 2-for-3 with a double and a score. Rueckert finished 2-for-4 with an RBI.
Pitching for the Billygoats was Todd Robinson. Robinson pitched a complete game and only allowed one hit in 29 batters faced in nine innings. He struck out six batters and walked one.
Buckman travels to Avon Saturday, Aug. 13, for the next round of the Region 8C Tournament.
