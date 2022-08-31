Buckman stays alive in Class C Tournament after shutout win over Luverne Blake Bartels Blake Bartels Sports Editor Author email Aug 31, 2022 Aug 31, 2022 Updated 17 min ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save The Buckman Billygoats kept the Luverne Redbirds from scoring in their 4-0 win, Saturday, Aug. 27, in Faribault.The game was scoreless until the Goats scored two runs in the third. They scored a run each in the fourth and sixth innings.Pitcher Matt Tautges held the mound for the entire game, striking out five batters and giving up just five hits.At the plate, Noah Boser cracked a solo home run, as well as scoring twice. Jack Suska hit an RBI double and Tautges and Matt Kummet both hit RBI singles.The Billygoats stay alive as they travel to Dundas Saturday, Sept. 3, to play the Waconia Lakers at 1:30 p.m. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Buckman Billygoats Victory League Baseball Blake Bartels Sports Editor Author email Follow Blake Bartels Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today Load comments × Post a comment as anonymous Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. anonymous × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Free Newsletters Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. Morrison County Record News Would you like to receive our latest news? Signup today! Manage your lists Trending Now Agape Manor offers women safe, faith-based home for recovery Jackson gets 12 years in prison for sexual assault of minor Lethal force deemed justified in April officer involved shooting near Bowlus Little Falls will work to acquire land for 18th Street project Riding into history: Riders will retrace Lindbergh's 1921 trip on antique motorcycles E-Editions Morrison County Record Aug 28, 2022 0 Online Poll How do you think the Vikings will do this year under their new leadership? You voted: This is our year! I think they could make a playoff run, but no title. 8 or 9 wins and fighting for the playoffs, same as always I think they’ll be worse, actually. Vote View Results Back
