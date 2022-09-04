The Buckman Billygoats continue to shock the league as they defeated the Waconia Lakers in a come from behind victory in the second round of the Victory League Baseball Class C State Tournament, Saturday, Sept. 3. The Goats found themselves down 5-1 entering the fourth inning before scoring seven unanswered to pull off an 8-5 victory.

The Billygoats were the third seed from Region 8C Tournament. Out of the 16 teams in the Class C Tournament, they were one of five non-region champion teams to advance to the finals this weekend.

Tags

Load comments