The Buckman Billygoats continue to shock the league as they defeated the Waconia Lakers in a come from behind victory in the second round of the Victory League Baseball Class C State Tournament, Saturday, Sept. 3. The Goats found themselves down 5-1 entering the fourth inning before scoring seven unanswered to pull off an 8-5 victory.
The Billygoats were the third seed from Region 8C Tournament. Out of the 16 teams in the Class C Tournament, they were one of five non-region champion teams to advance to the finals this weekend.
In the fourth inning, Andrew Rueckert hit a solo home run to the Lakers’ lead to 5-2.
They got within one run of the Lakers in the fifth after Aaron Weber hit a ground out to drive in Matt Tautges and Lane Girtz scored on a wild pitch.
In the sixth, Tautges gave the Goats their first lead of the game on a triple that drove in two runs, giving his team a 6-5 lead. Noah Boser added another run in the seventh on a solo home run to increase the lead to 7-5.
At the plate, Boser drove in three runs and finished 3-for-5 and a score. Tautges finished with three hits on five at-bats, including two RBIs, a triple and a score. Girtz finished 3-for-4 with a score.
Tautges started on the mound for Buckman, pitching in the first three innings. He struck out two batters but gave up five runs on six hits. He was relieved by the draftee from Foley Drew Beier, in the fourth. Beier, getting his first bit of action in two weeks, showed up when the team needed him. In six innings, he allowed just two hits and zero runs. He struck out eight batters and walked two, earning the save.
The Cinderella story continues for the Goats. They play the Dumont Saints Sunday, Sept. 4, at 1:30 p.m. in Faribault.
