The Buckman Billygoats and the Pierz Lakers battled it out for third place in the Region 8C Victory League Baseball Tournament, Sunday, Aug. 14. Buckman came out on top, winning 4-1 over Pierz. Both teams moved on the play in the Class C State Tournament.

Pierz jumped ahead first, scoring the game’s first run in the third on a Chad Weiss RBI single, which drove in Mitch Woitalla.

