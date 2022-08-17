The Buckman Billygoats and the Pierz Lakers battled it out for third place in the Region 8C Victory League Baseball Tournament, Sunday, Aug. 14. Buckman came out on top, winning 4-1 over Pierz. Both teams moved on the play in the Class C State Tournament.
Pierz jumped ahead first, scoring the game’s first run in the third on a Chad Weiss RBI single, which drove in Mitch Woitalla.
Buckman responded by scoring twice in the bottom of the fourth. Aaron Weber and Matt Kummet both drove in a run on singles.
The Billygoats scored two more runs in the seventh, to put them up 4-1. With the bases loaded, Lane Girtz was walked in and Noah Boser hit a sacrifice fly to bring in the fourth run.
Todd Robinson started on the mound for the Billygoats, pitching five innings. Robinson gave up one run on two hits. He was relieved by Nathan Ehnstrom, recruited from the Aitkin Steam, in the sixth. Ehnstrom pitched the remainder of the game, striking out two batters and kept the Lakers to just three hits.
For the Lakers, Bryce Flanagan, recrutied from the Fort Ripley Rebels, pitched the majority of the game. In five innings, Flanagan struck out two batters and gave up two runs on five hits.
Weiss and Brady Petron also spent time on the mound. Weiss pitched three innings, allowing two runs on three hits and Petron struck out two batters and gave up just three hits.
The Lakers will play the Watkins Clippers in Faribault, Saturday, Aug. 20, at 4:30 p.m., in the first round of the Class C State Tournament.
The Billygoats will play right after the Lakers game, against the Cannon Falls Bears, at 7 p.m., Saturday, Aug. 20, in Faribault.
