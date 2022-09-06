Following their win over the Waconia Lakers, Saturday, Sept. 3, the Buckman Billygoats played the Dumont Saints, where they steamrolled their opponent, 13-4. Buckman held Dumont to just nine hits and recorded 12 of their own. Buckman also played a clean game, making zero errors to Dumont’s five.
The Billygoats were down 2-1 entering the bottom of the second, but exploded scoring five runs to take a 6-2 lead. They scored two more in the fourth and another five in the fifth. They held the Saints to one run each in the last two innings to move on to the next round.
Boser and Weber recorded three RBIs each. Weber recorded just one hit but that hit was a 3-run home run. Boser finished 3-for-4 with a double and two scores. Jack Suska and Girtz drove in two runs each. Suska 2-for-4 with two scores and a double. Girtz finished 2-for-5 with three scores.
On the mound, Todd Robinson pitched for seven innings, striking out five batters and walking two. He allowed just four runs on eight hits.
Buckman moved on to the final four, where they played the Watertown Red Devils. The Devils put up more of a fight, but not enough to keep the Goats from kicking. Buckman won by a score of 6-4.
The Goats scored two runs in the first. The Devils followed it up with two runs in the second. Not to be outdone, Buckman responded in the third inning by scoring three runs.
With Buckman having a 5-2 lead, Watertown cut the lead to one after scoring twice in the sixth. A final run scored by the Goats in the eighth to give them a 6-4 lead was enough to keep the Devils down.
Boser was on a roll, as he recorded another three RBI game. He hit 3-of-5 with a double and a score. Rueckert drove in the other three runs, hitting 2-for-3 and a double.
The win propelled them into the Class C State Championship Game, Monday, Sept. 4, where they faced Region 8C rival, the Nisswa Lightning.
Buckman started off hot, scoring three runs in the first inning and keeping the Lightning in check for the next two. Nisswa managed one run in the second, but started rolling in the third, scoring four runs to take a 5-3 lead.
Buckman struggled to get hits after the first inning. Nisswa scored three more runs in the sixth, putting the game further out of reach by a score of 8-3. Four more runs in the eighth ultimately put the final nail in the Goats’ coffin, bringing the game to an end.
Girtz, Boser and Matt Kummet drove in the three runs. Boser was the only Billygoat to finish the game with two hits.
Tautges pitched five innings, striking out two batters. He gave up seven runs on nine hits.
After an incredible performance in the tournament, the Billygoats had three athletes make the Class C All Tournament team. Suska, Boser and Tautges impressed everyone with their skills and leadership and the League did not let that go unnoticed, as they end the 2022 season with that prestigious honor.
