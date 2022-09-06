team

The Buckman Billygoats pose for a team photo after winning second place in the 2022 Class C State Tournament, Sept. 4. 

Following their win over the Waconia Lakers, Saturday, Sept. 3, the Buckman Billygoats played the Dumont Saints, where they steamrolled their opponent, 13-4. Buckman held Dumont to just nine hits and recorded 12 of their own. Buckman also played a clean game, making zero errors to Dumont’s five.

The Billygoats were down 2-1 entering the bottom of the second, but exploded scoring five runs to take a 6-2 lead. They scored two more in the fourth and another five in the fifth. They held the Saints to one run each in the last two innings to move on to the next round.

trio

Buckman’s Jack Suska, left, Matt Tautges, middle, and Noah Boser, right, holding their Class C All Tournament plaques, following the State Tournament game, Monday, Sept. 4.

Tags

Load comments