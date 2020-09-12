Thomas Jacob Brown, 49, Motley, was convicted of felony fifth degree drug possession in Morrison County District Court.

The charge stemmed from a Feb. 13, 2019 incident, when law enforcement executed a search warrant at Brown’s property.

During the search, individuals were arrested for allegedly possessing illegal drugs, the criminal complaint said.

Officers found a vial of methamphetamine hidden under a floor board in a bedroom occupied by Brown.

Brown refused to give a statement to law enforcement.

The search warrant was for an unannounced search outside of regular hours as law enforcement was informed Brown had a firearm and surveillance cameras at his residence, court documents said.

Brown was sentenced to 17 months is prison with a stay for five years, five years of supervised probation and credited for serving 13 days in local confinement.

