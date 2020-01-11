Alan Brodeson, 30, Little Falls is charged with felony third degree burglary in Morrison County District Court.
The charge stems from a Dec. 31, 2019, incident when law enforcement was called to the scene of a vehicle reportedly in the ditch off of Highway 27, where a male driver reportedly fled the scene.
A trooper arrived on scene and observed the vehicle in the ditch and footprints heading away from it, which he followed to a nearby residence.
The trooper was led to an unlocked garage where he opened the back door of a truck and allegedly found a male identified as Brodeson, who was arrested.
The residence was not Brodeson’s.
The homeowner was contacted and claimed that he did not give permission for anyone to enter his residence and that he kept prescription bottles in the console of his truck.
Later, keys from Brodeson’s pocket were used to start the vehicle in the ditch.
Two prescription bottles in the homeowner’s name were also allegedly on his person.
Brodeson’s partial breath test result was allegedly .217, and he refused to take another one in jail.
Brodeson is also charged with with two counts of second and third degree DWI.
The charge is enhanced as Brodeson has a previous DWI from 2014.
If convicted, Brodeson faces up to 5 years in prison and/or a $10,000 fine.
