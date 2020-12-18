Nathaniel Donald Brimson, 35, Little Falls, was given a stay of adjudication for five years on a 21 month sentence after being convicted for felony threats of violence in Morrison County District Court, Dec. 11.

The charge stems from an Aug. 16 incident, when law enforcement received a report of a woman being held at knife point at a residence in Little Falls.

On the scene, Brimson was in the passenger seat of a vehicle holding a knife, seated next to a woman on the driver’s side.

Officers ordered Brimson to drop the knife, but he did not comply.

As officers approached, the victim exited the vehicle but Brimson would not get out.

Brimson held a knife to his neck, prompting officers to use a taser for compliance.

Officers tased Brimson several times before he dropped the knife and attempted to flee the scene before he was caught and arrested.

In a statement, the victim alleged that while driving, Brimson became upset and she noticed a knife in his hand, which he held up to her.

Brimson was also sentenced to 90 days in local confinement, and was given credit for 90 days served. He was also fined $135, and sentenced to five years of supervised probation.

