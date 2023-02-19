Bridging the gap in mental health, one kiddo at a time

Recognizing the need for support services for children, teens and families, the Morrison County Inter-Agency Coordinating Council and the Morrison County’s Family Services Collaborative (MCICC) joined forces. The purpose of MCICC, as listed on the organization’s website, is to “strengthen the network of prevention, early identification and intervention services for children, youth and families in Morrison County.”
According to MCICC, that is accomplished by building on the assets and strengths that are already available in the community. To offer mental health services on site in each of the five school districts in Morrison County, MCICC contracted with Northern Pines Mental Health Center in Little Falls. At this time, Northern Pines has three staff members at Pioneer Elementary School and Healy High School in Pierz, two at Royalton Elementary School and Royalton High School in Royalton; and one that is shared between the Swanville and Upsala School Districts. A separate position for a behavior interventionist was also created in Swanville. This is done at no cost to the individual school districts, other than giving them the space to provide the service, said Lacy Zupko, Swanville behavior interventionist.
While the on-site mental health services have received two years of funding, Zupko said the position is self-sustainable, since she is carrying a Northern Pines caseload at the same time.
“I have kiddos that are referrals or existing Northern Pines clients that I then see over the day to work on what’s called skills and Northern Pines can bill that time,” she said,
Seeing the joint effort between MCICC, schools, Northern Pines and the Morrison County Commissioners has been fabulous, Zupko said.
“They created a way to help this hemorrhaging that is happening in the mental health field. We have so many people that need services and how do you get to them?” she said. “We have mental health practitioners that are literally just weighed down. Like if you want to get seen, it’s months down the road. I have a kiddo with autism. We waited nine or 11 months just to get an evaluation.”
Zupko started working as a behavior interventionist Oct. 7, 2022. While she is not licensed, she has a bachelor’s degree in community psychology from St. Cloud University, which allows her to work as a mental health practitioner, since the skills are there, she said. It has also helped to filter through the children who need more services.
“Kiddos come to me with everything from friend problems to academic things that are going on. I do have some academic interventions going on with kids that are really struggling, teaching them better study habits and consequent behavior and what happens if we don’t do this,” she said. “Then also, coping, social emotional learning, but not all of that requires a social worker or a psychologist. A lot of it is just somebody to listen, so I kind of think of myself as the bridge. I’m either here to help you get through it or help you to the next part that you might need.”
When Zupko started at the school, the district was looking for ways to encourage the middle school students to engage with one another during the lunch hour rather than to be as much on their cellphones. Funding to purchase a variety of games was secured and Zupko started playing with the students. Uno quickly became a favorite and as time passed by, more students joined in.
“You have not seen a killer game of Uno until you get some sixth grade students like that. They’ll take you out,” she said.
Over time, Zupko developed a rapport with the students and more sought her out just to have someone to talk to about things going on in their lives, whether being exited and proud of an achievement or to discuss a friendship issue. Zupko also has an open door policy.
Working with students on learning different skills, Zupko said each student’s needs vary. For some, it can be learning simple grounding techniques, such as identifying different colors of objects in their surrounding, when they are feeling anxious.
“One of the things that I have found very effective with both myself and my children is like, ‘Tell me five things that are green. Tell me four things that you can see, three things you can hear, two things you can smell and one thing you can taste,’ because your brain can’t be emotional when it’s trying to be logical,” she said.
In other words, Zupko said, by focusing on physical surroundings like that, it stops the brain from being hijacked by emotions. It’s a way to avert crisis, she said.
For many students, Zupko has become a person they can talk to and trust, even it comes to themselves recognizing how they may have handled a situation poorly or may have hurt someone else’s feelings. Most times, they already know what they need to do to rectify the situation, Zupko said. They just needed someone to talk it out with.
Zupko said when any individual, whether child, teen or adult, is able to process a situation and gain insight into what they need to do, the person is more likely to follow through.
Looking back at the months she’s been at Swanville Public School, Zupko said working with the children has been the greatest enjoyment. It’s also her first time back to working full-time after being a stay-at-home mom to her twin daughters, Laurie and Linda.
Zupko said, Linda, who is autistic, was born with a rare heart condition and as a result, had open heart surgery when she was 3 months old.
“The fact that I’m even able to go work a full-time job is a lot and that is because my husband, Erik, is in total support of it,” she said.
Reminiscing, Zupko said she had always wanted to work with children, but was torn with what her next step would be after she completed her community psychology degree in 2016. She considered earning a master’s degree in marriage and family counseling, but knew deep down, her heart wasn’t 100% in it. She had also considered becoming a school counselor. However, knowing that would entail career guidance, Zupko said she knew that wasn’t her cup of tea.
“Then, this position opened up. What I’m doing now is literally everything I wanted to do and more,” she said.
The position also allows Zupko to be near their daughters, as both attend the Swanville Public School, but without working directly in their classrooms, for instance, as a paraprofessional, she said.
“I didn’t want to be in their rooms, because, I mean, they’ve been home with me their whole lives at that point. They need some independence to just kind of get out there,” she said.
In addition, Zupko is qualified to substitute teach.
Before Zupko went into the field of community psychology, she had considered a career in criminology. However, she switched course after she realized it wouldn’t be sustainable for her in the long run.
“I knew it would be too much for me, because the way that I feel emotion is too deep. It would have wrecked my heart,” she said.
Zupko said regardless of age and what field one works in, taking care of one’s own mental health needs is important. For her, having a super strong support system has made all the difference, spending time with close friends or simply getting the space to do her own nails once a week.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.