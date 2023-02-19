    Recognizing the need for support services for children, teens and families, the Morrison County Inter-Agency Coordinating Council and the Morrison County’s Family Services  Collaborative (MCICC) joined forces. The purpose of MCICC, as listed on the organization’s website, is to “strengthen the network of prevention, early identification and intervention services for children, youth and families in Morrison County.”

    According to MCICC, that is accomplished by building on the assets and strengths that are already available in the community. To offer mental health services on site in each of the five school districts in Morrison County, MCICC contracted with Northern Pines Mental Health Center in Little Falls. At this time, Northern Pines has three staff members at Pioneer Elementary School and Healy High School in Pierz, two at Royalton Elementary School and Royalton High School in Royalton; and one that is shared between the Swanville and Upsala School Districts. A separate position for a behavior interventionist was also created in Swanville. This is done at no cost to the individual school districts, other than giving them the space to provide the service, said Lacy Zupko, Swanville behavior interventionist.

Bridging the gap in mental health, one kiddo at a time
Lacy Zupko, behavior interventionist at Swanville Public School, keeps an “open door” for students to talk.

