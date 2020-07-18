Craig Van Brickey, 40, Little Falls was charged in Morrison County District Court with felony fifth degree controlled substance possession.
He was also charged with a misdemeanor for violating a domestic abuse no contact order (DANCO).
The charges stem from a July 9 incident, when Brickey’s vehicle was seen outside of a home with residents he is not allowed to contact through a no contact order.
An officer allegedly watched Brickey enter and exit the home and drive to a location where a black car, noted at the previous residence, was parked nearby.
The black vehicle pulled away from the scene and reportedly failed to use a turn signal and had tinted windows in violation of the law.
Brickey was identified as the passenger of the vehicle and the driver allegedly admitted that Brickey sells his daughter heroin and they were driving around discussing it.
In a vehicle search, officers located a previously mentioned wrapper presumably containing methamphetamine on the passengers side.
The substance field-tested positive for 1.24 grams of methamphetamine.
Brickey was arrested and allegedly admitted to living at the residence he was banned from in the order for protection and that the meth was his.
Brickey has previous offenses enhancing his current charges.
If convicted, Brickey could face up to five years in prison and/or a $10,000 fine.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.