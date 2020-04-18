Craig Van Brickey, 40, Little Falls, was charged with a felony in Morrison County District Court for violating a no contact order.
The charge stems from an April 10 incident when police received a report that Brickey was at a residence he was ordered to stay one block from in a domestic abuse no contact order (DANCO).
The DANCO was ordered by a judge March 10 after a Brickey was arrested for an assault charge involving a knife.
Officers responded to the residence where they allegedly found Brickey in the passenger seat of a vehicle parked in front of the victim’s home.
Brickey allegedly admitted to being in the home that morning, and he was arrested for violating the DANCO.
The victims allegedly said that Brickey entered the home unannounced in search of a shotgun he claimed to be his, they allegedly refused to give it to him and noted he pulled a Leatherman from his pocket multiple times but that it remained closed.
If convicted, Brickey faces up to five years in prison and/or a $10,000 fine.
