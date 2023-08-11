Of the 20 children born to John and Johanna Brezinka of Elmdale, there are nine living. Six of them were able to attend the annual family reunion in Sobieski, Aug. 5. They are front row (from left): Johnny, George and Betty. Back row: Dan, Fay and Bob.
This is a photo of a Brezinka family photograph. John and Johana Brezinka married in 1923 in Opole. They had 20 children, one of whom lived only three hours. By 1951, their family was complete and they were well settled on a farm northwest of Elmdale. Their biggest legacy is their 96 grandchildren and a huge (and growing) number of great- and great-great-grandchildren.
For the family reunion this year, which marked the 100th anniversary of John and Johanna Brezinka’s wedding, the family’s T-shirts describe each family member as a link in the family chain. “We should never take our families for granted,” said Ellen “Tweety” Blaszak, the oldest daughter of John and Johanna’s first child, Leo.
It’s difficult to imagine that 100 years ago, newlyweds John and Johanna Brezinka saw into the future how their family would grow and prosper. Of their 20 children, nine are still living. There are 96 grandchildren and countless (and still growing) great-grandchildren.
The family gathers every year on the first Saturday in August, a tradition that started about 30 years ago. This year, the reunion was made more special as it marked the 100th anniversary of the wedding of their parents and grandparents. Many memories and stories are shared between family members as they are passed along to the next generation.
