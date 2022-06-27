The Pierz Brewers traveled to Royalton to take on the Riverdogs, Sunday, June 26. In a game that saw multiple lead changes, the Brewers came out on top with a 4-3 victory.
The windy weather made it difficult for outfielders to track deep balls and caused the infielders some extra stress. Each team recorded several errors, with the Brewers making two and the Riverdogs making four.
The Brewers started the game off with a sacrifice fly by Pete Schommer to drive in the team’s first run.
The next several innings saw each team struggle to get in scoring position. The defenses played clean games.
In the bottom of the fourth, the Riverdogs’ Nate Benusa hit a double that drove in Nathan Psyck, tying the game 1-1.
In the next inning, the Riverdogs scored again, courtesy of a Brewers error. Brady Brezinka hit an infield grounder, but a bad throw to first allowed him to get to second and Zack Cekalla to score, giving the Riverdogs a 2-1 lead.
The Brewers responded in the sixth inning after an RBI single by Cody Kimman and a Preston Veith double, retaking the lead, 3-2.
The Riverdogs tied the game up in the seventh after a Brezinka RBI single.
The game was tied until the ninth, when the Brewers’ Ryan Stuckmayer was walked with one out. He stole second and made it home after an error, giving the Brewers the late 4-3 lead.
The Riverdogs were unable to tie or retake the lead, giving them their third loss in a row, dropping them to 3-10. The Brewers’ record improved to 5-5. No other stats were available.
The Brewers’ next game is at home against the Upsala Blue Jays, Friday, July 1, at 7:30 p.m.
The Riverdogs’ next game is in Sartell against the Stone Poneys, Wednesday, July 6, at 7:30 p.m.
