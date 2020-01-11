Michael Breden, 47, Randall, faces a felony charge of receiving stolen property in Morrison County District Court.
The charge stems from a Dec. 31, 2019, incident when the Sheriff’s Office received a report of possible identification of stolen property.
The property, reported stolen Jan. 11, 2019, was reportedly located at the home of Breden.
Investigators allegedly observed and identified some of the stolen property previously valued at around $50,000.
Breden was placed under arrest on a warrant.
During a body search law enforcement allegedly found what was later identified as 4 grams of methamphetamine with packaging.
Breden reportedly consented to a property search where investigators found more probable stolen property.
In questioning, Breden allegedly said he purchased the property, and traded his Harley Davidson motorcycle for it.
Investigators noted that the serial numbers were scratched off of the property.
Breden reportedly denied being the one who did it.
He reportedly said he thought the property might be stolen, but did not know for sure.
Breden did allegedly admit to using methamphetamine and that that was the substance on his person.
Breden is also charged with fifth degree possession of a controlled substance.
If convicted, Breden faces up to 10 years in prison and/or a $20,000 fine.
