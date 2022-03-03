Brandon LeBlanc is March Employee of the Month

Being named March Employee of the Month by the Little Falls Area Chamber of Little Falls came as a surprise to Brandon LeBlanc, kitchen manager at Pizza Ranch in Little Falls.
“It means a lot to me. It’s definitely a big deal,” he said.
The anonymous person who nominated LeBlanc spoke highly of him.
“I have watched Brandon grow from being a bus person to a buffet worker and then to becoming the kitchen manager. Starting out, he saw what needed to be done and he did it. Over the years, he has helped other employees grow into their jobs by showing them the ropes. He learned how to delegate and manage coworkers effectively, often working with new employees. Handling deliveries to handling mishaps, he is a great asset to Pizza Ranch,” said the nomination.
Reminiscing about his nearly 12 years of working at Pizza Ranch, LeBlanc said he started working for the business in August 2010. It began as on the job training while he attended Little Falls Community High School in Little Falls before he graduated in 2011.
“It’s a very friendly work environment. It feels like a second family here,” he said.
There are many things LeBlanc enjoys about working at Pizza Ranch. The foremost is the people, he said. Not only his coworkers, but interacting with the customers, as well.
Initially, when LeBlanc graduated from high school, he intended to pursue a career in mechanics. Working on cars, snowmobiles, four-wheelers and other motorized transportation is a passion and one he is often found doing when he isn’t working at Pizza Ranch. Over the years, he has thought about going for a position within mechanics. However, Pizza Ranch has always managed to convince him to stay, which has always made him feel valuable to the company, he said.
One task LeBlanc performs at Pizza Ranch is to order food for the restaurant. While some may consider that task challenging given that the right amount of food needs to be ordered — not too much and not too little — the responsibility comes easy to LeBlanc. He attributes it to the number of years he has worked at the business and kind of knows the ins and outs of it.
Other responsibilities include making sure everything is running smoothly in the kitchen, that people are working, answering any questions staff members or customers may have and more. Although it can get quite busy at times at the restaurant, LeBlanc said he rarely ever finds it stressful. He has simply done it successfully so many times before that it has become likes second nature to him.
Besides working on cars and other motorized vehicles in his spare time, he enjoys spending time with family and friends, four-wheeling, fishing, hunting and more.
As Employee of the Month, LeBlanc received gift certificates from the Franciscan Sisters Health and Recreation, Subway, Papa Murphy’s, Vacuum Cleaner Outlet and Service Center, Pizza Ranch and Fresh Hair Professionals.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.