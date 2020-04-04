For her dedication, kindness, patience and her nurturing character, Cheryl Brambrink was awarded the honor of Morrison County Child Care Provider of the year. It is an honor awarded by the Licensed Family Childcare Association of Morrison County.
“I’m beyond blessed to be honored for doing something that I love doing. I have such good families and kids,” she said.
Brambrink started her day care when both of her kids were young so she could be home with them, but after they went on to school she knew she wanted to keep caring for the wonderful kids she had.
Now, after 16 years in child care, she’s still as passionate about her job as the day she started and her daughter now grown up helps her care for the children too.
All of the different personalities kids have and the surprising things they often say are just a couple of Brambrink’s favorite aspects of her job. However she couldn’t pinpoint her favorite part of it because every day something happens that she loves.
“They’re just such good kids,” she said. “They make your day.”
She also prides herself on the time she takes to teach the kids kindness and respect.
“In school I’ve had teachers comment that they like getting kids from my child care because they are well mannered, which means a lot to me,” she said.
Some of Brambrink’s school-aged kids make a point to sit with each other on the bus or have lunch together in school. And that even those kids with a little attitude are “just sweet as pie.”
“That makes me feel good that they care about each other outside of day care,” she said.
Although she has a capacity of 12 to 14, depending on her daughter’s availability, Brambrink has 22 kids that she sees at some point during the year, many who are drop-ins. One of her drop-ins is the son of a girl she used to care for when she first started childcare.
“I like that I had that impact on someone on the community that after being cared by me for she wanted the same for her son,” Brambrink said.
