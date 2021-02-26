Kasandra May Boyer, 22, Brainerd, was sentenced in Morrison County District Court Wednesday, to 30 days of local confinement along with five years of probation in connection with a felony theft conviction.
According to the criminal complaint, in July 2019, the Little Falls Police Department was contacted by a representative for Shoe Sensation, who advised an officer that he had evidence an employee theft occurred at the company’s Little Falls location.
The representative said Boyer, who was an assistant manager at the store, was processing false refunds and putting the money from them onto her own credit cards. He believed the amount of the employee theft was “several thousand dollars.”
On July 16, 2019, an officer from the LFPD met with two representatives from Shoe Sensation, one of whom stated she was made aware that the store in Little Falls had “an exceedingly high return rate for shoes.” The representative said that on July 10, 2019, she went into the Little Falls store while Boyer was working there by herself. Boyer stated that she went through the paperwork and saw “several red flags regarding refunds.” The representative said she looked in the return drawer and noticed three returns were supposedly done that day. She could not locate the actual returned shoes in the store.
The representative told law enforcement that they then pulled the reports of all returns under Boyer’s employee number for the past year and found she had applied $529.32 to her credit cards in July and $1,756.83 in June, for a total of $2,266.15. All of these returns were suspected to be fraudulent.
On July 16, 2019, an officer met with Boyer, who gave a statement during which she admitted that she was stealing from Shoe Sensation. She told law enforcement she was doing so because “her student loans and medical bills were piling up.” She admitted that she would reprint the receipts of sales and later pretend they were returned by the purchaser, after which she would put the return money on her own credit card.
On July 14, 2020, documentation was provided that Boyer stole a total of $9,744.29 via fraudulent returns between February 2019 - July 2019, when her employment was terminated.
