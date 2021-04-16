Dakota Jewel Vian, 32, Brainerd, was charged in Morrison County District Court with one felony count of fifth degree possession of marijuana wax.
According to the criminal complaint, on March 13, an officer with the Little Falls Police Department was on routine patrol in Little Falls when he observed a vehicle traveling with an equipment violation. He activated his emergency lights and performed a traffic stop.
The officer noted there were multiple people inside the vehicle. The male driver immediately got out of the vehicle and left the scene, according to the complaint. A female passenger was identified as Vian. The officer noted that he observed a meth pipe in plain view inside the vehicle.
After a search of the rest of the vehicle, Vian allegedly admitted to ownership of a bag found inside the vehicle. According to the criminal complaint, inside the bag was a “silver container with two rubber containers inside.” There was what appeared to be marijuana wax inside the containers. The substance later field-tested positive for THC.
If convicted, Vian faces a maximum charge of five years imprisonment and/or a fine of up to $10,000.
