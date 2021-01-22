Chad Allen Garrow, 38, Brainerd, was given a stay of adjudication in Morrison County District Court after a conviction for felony threats of violence.
On July 13, 2019, the Morrison County Sheriff’s Office responded to a report of an assault involving a weapon at a residence in Cushing. After Garrow was taken into custody without incident, a female victim told a deputy during an interview that she and Garrow had been fighting all day. She came home that night with two friends, but went into the garage to talk with Garrow.
While they were in the garage, the victim said he picked up his AR-15 rifle and lifted it toward the ceiling, stating “I’m going to shoot everyone here if nobody leaves,” before slamming the gun down.
The victim and her friends began to leave the residence, at which time Garrow grabbed her arm and attempted to pull her out of a vehicle. She was able to get away, but as they were leaving, she told law enforcement she “heard a gunshot” and was in fear for her safety.
The two witnesses reported they had also heard a gunshot.
Garrow admitted to law enforcement that he had fired one round from a 40-caliber handgun into the air behind the residence.
Single felony and misdemeanor charges in connection with the incident were dismissed as part of a plea agreement. Garrow was given credit for 14 days of time served in local confinement and sentenced to five years of supervised probation.
