Brennan Andrew Brossart, 36, Brainerd was charged with a felony for receiving stolen property in Morrison County District Court.
He also faces charges for fleeing a peace officer.
The charges stem from a May 7 incident, when law enforcement received a report of a vehicle stolen in another county being driven into Morrison County.
An officer followed the vehicle to a residence and approached the suspect who allegedly attempted to flee on foot but was tased after a warning.
The driver, identified as Brossart was placed under arrest and allegedly admitted to stealing the vehicle.
If convicted, Brossart could face up to five years in prison and/or a $10,000 fine.
