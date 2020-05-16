Brennan Andrew Brossart, 36, Brainerd was charged with a felony for receiving stolen property in Morrison County District Court.

He also faces charges for fleeing a peace officer.

The charges stem from a May 7 incident, when law enforcement received a report of a vehicle stolen in another county being driven into Morrison County.

An officer followed the vehicle to a residence and approached the suspect who allegedly attempted to flee on foot but was tased after a warning.

The driver, identified as Brossart was placed under arrest and allegedly admitted to stealing the vehicle.

If convicted, Brossart could face up to five years in prison and/or a $10,000 fine.

