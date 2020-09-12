Brennan Andrew Brossart, 37, Brainerd was convicted of a felony for receiving stolen property in Morrison County District Court.
Misdemeanor charges for fleeing a peace officer were dismissed.
The charges stemmed from a May 7 incident, when law enforcement received a report of a vehicle stolen in another county being driven into Morrison County.
An officer followed the vehicle to a residence and approached the suspect who attempted to flee on foot but was tased after a warning.
The driver, identified as Brossart was placed under arrest and admitted to stealing the vehicle.
Bosart was sentenced to 15 months in prison with a five year stay, five years of supervised probation, a $100 fine and was credited for serving 42 days in local confinement.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.