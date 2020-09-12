Brennan Andrew Brossart, 37, Brainerd was convicted of a felony for receiving stolen property in Morrison County District Court.

Misdemeanor charges for fleeing a peace officer were dismissed.

The charges stemmed from a May 7 incident, when law enforcement received a report of a vehicle stolen in another county being driven into Morrison County.

An officer followed the vehicle to a residence and approached the suspect who attempted to flee on foot but was tased after a warning.

The driver, identified as Brossart was placed under arrest and admitted to stealing the vehicle.

Bosart was sentenced to 15 months in prison with a five year stay, five years of supervised probation, a $100 fine and was credited for serving 42 days in local confinement.

