Brian Joseph Dahlquist, 35, of Brainerd, was charged with possession of a fifth degree controlled substance — methamphetamine — Oct. 21 in Morrison County.

According to the complaint, a sergeant with the Minnesota State Patrol was on routine patrol on Highway 371 in Morrison County when he allegedly observed a vehicle that was speeding. The sergeant stopped the vehicle and allegedly identified the front seat passenger as Dahlquist.

The sergeant was informed that Dahlquist had a felony warrant out for his arrest, so he was placed under arrest and searched. During the search, the sergeant allegedly found a plastic baggie in Dahlquist’s front pocket. The baggie allegedly contained a white, crystal substance that appeared to be methamphetamine.

The substance allegedly field-tested positive for methamphetamine and weighed .84 grams with packaging.

If convicted, Dahlquist faces up to five years in prison and/or a $10,000 fine.

