Brian Joseph Dahlquist, 35, of Brainerd, was charged with possession of a fifth degree controlled substance — methamphetamine — Oct. 21 in Morrison County.
According to the complaint, a sergeant with the Minnesota State Patrol was on routine patrol on Highway 371 in Morrison County when he allegedly observed a vehicle that was speeding. The sergeant stopped the vehicle and allegedly identified the front seat passenger as Dahlquist.
The sergeant was informed that Dahlquist had a felony warrant out for his arrest, so he was placed under arrest and searched. During the search, the sergeant allegedly found a plastic baggie in Dahlquist’s front pocket. The baggie allegedly contained a white, crystal substance that appeared to be methamphetamine.
The substance allegedly field-tested positive for methamphetamine and weighed .84 grams with packaging.
If convicted, Dahlquist faces up to five years in prison and/or a $10,000 fine.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.