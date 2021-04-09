Brandon Dean Aanerud, 32, Brainerd, was charged in Morrison County District Court with one felony count of interfering with the privacy of a minor under 18 years old.
According to the criminal complaint, in September 2020, a juvenile female contacted the Motley Police Department to report that Aanerud had secretly taken videos of her in her bedroom without clothes on. During a statement to law enforcement, the victim allegedly said Aanerud previously resided with the family in Motley.
When Aanerud was sent back to prison in 2019, he allegedly turned his cellphone over to a friend for safekeeping. It was later discovered there were allegedly videos of the victim on the SD card in Aanerud’s phone.
The victim allegedly stated that she saw the videos and could positively identify herself in them. She was unaware that Aanerud had been filming her, according to the complaint.
When an officer from the Motley Police Department reviewed the SD card, he could see several videos on it. Many were allegedly sexual in nature. There was also allegedly video of Aanerud setting up his phone and recording in the victim’s bedroom. There are allegedly videos taken between August and November 2020 of the victim dressing, undressing and exposing her private parts.
Aanerud was sentenced to prison in November 2019, after which there were no more videos.
If convicted, Aanerud faces up to four years imprisonment and/or a fine of up to $5,000.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.