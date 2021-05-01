Gabriel Levi Chips, 26, Brainerd, was charged in Morrison County District Court with one felony count of threats of violence for brandishing a replica firearm.
According to the criminal complaint, on April 23, the Morrison County Sheriff’s Office received the report of a dispute occurring at a residence on 370th Avenue in Morrison County. The reporting party advised that the suspect was on her property and brandished what appeared to be some type of hand gun directed at a third party.
Multiple law enforcement officers responded to the scene. During a statement, the victim told officers that he arrived at the residence and was inspecting a vehicle when a male party that he did not know approached him brandishing an object “that appeared to look like a pistol,” telling him that he “was not taking the car.”
The victim stated that subject — later identified as Chips — did not point the “pistol” directly at him, but allegedly held it out to deter him from taking the vehicle. The victim told law enforcement he feared for his life.
Law enforcement was unable to locate Chips at the scene but, after being identified, he was later located and arrested in Mille Lacs County.
If convicted, Chips faces a maximum penalty of one year and one day imprisonment and/or a fine of up to $3,000.
