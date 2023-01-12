Brainerd/Little Falls hockey falls to Willmar, beats Sauk Rapids-Rice Blake Bartels Blake Bartels Sports Editor Author email Jan 12, 2023 Jan 12, 2023 Updated 1 hr ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save The Brainerd/Little Falls hockey team fell to Willmar, 3-2 Thursday, Jan. 5.After scoring first, courtesy of Kendra Couture, the Flying Warriors gave up two straight goals in the second period to fall behind 2-1.In the third period, BLF tied the game at 2-2 almost immediately. Molly Hagelie and Macy Peterson assisted Molly Polhkamp, who found an opening in the Willmar defense.Unfortunately, Willmar managed to score just a few minutes later to retake the lead. The Flying Warriors were unable to score another goal, falling to 7-6-2 on the season.Willmar’s defense was able to hold off the BLF offense, holding all but two of their 31 shots out of the net.The Flying Wariors bounced back in their next game, Tuesday, Jan. 10, when they shut out Sauk Rapids-Rice, 3-0.BLF scored one goal in each period, with Hagelie scoring the game’s first two goals.Mercedes Engstrom and Peyton LeMieur assisted on both of Hagelie’s goals.In the third, it was Josie Kapps who found the back of the net, after the assists from Aubree Caauwe and Brianna Finnegan.The Flying Warriors outshot their opponents once again, this time 34-16.After the win, Brainerd/Little Falls improved to 8-6-2 and face River Lakes, Thursday, Jan. 12. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Brainerd/little Falls Girls Hockey Blake Bartels Sports Editor Author email Follow Blake Bartels Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today Load comments × Post a comment as anonymous Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. anonymous × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Free Newsletters Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. Morrison County Record News Would you like to receive our latest news? Signup today! Manage your lists Trending Now North Dakota woman arrested as fugitive from justice County Board bucks Planning Commission recommendation, grants rezone request Peterson family welcomes second daughter, first child born at St. Gabriel’s in 2023 Cardinals hold off Bulldogs in the final seconds, keeping their win streak alive Two teens injured in New Year's Eve rollover accident E-Editions Morrison County Record Jan 8, 2023 0 Online Poll Have your thoughts about football changed since Damar Hamlin collapsed after cardiac arrest? You voted: No, it was an extremely rare incidence. Yes, I can’t help but see it in a different light. I’ve always felt it was too violent. Athletes are allowed to take their chances. Vote View Results Back
