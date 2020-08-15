Kasandra May Boyer, 22, Brainerd was charged with felony theft in Morrison County District Court.
The charge stems from a July 2019 incident, when a store owner contacted law enforcement alleging that Boyer had stolen possibly thousands of dollars from the store in fake refunds.
An officer met with the president of the store, who reported that one day she entered the store when Boyer was working alone and saw that three returns had been made, but could not locate the items that had been returned.
She also note that many reports were not filled out correctly, so she looked into all reports done by Boyer for a year and found that $2,266.15 had been put onto Boyer’s credit cards.
On July 16, 2019, Boyer allegedly admitted to stealing from the business to pay for student loans and medical bills. After further investigation, it was found that Boyer allegedly stole $9,744.29 through fraudulent returns to the store.
If convicted, Boyer could face up to five years in prison and/or a $10,000 fine.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.