Royalton High School has announced that Brady Brezinka was selected as Student of the Month for April. He is the son of Jason and Michelle and has older siblings including Ashton, Bryson and Cylie.
Brezinka said his family has been a huge part of his life especially in the current times.
“My family has been amazing for being there for me throughout this odd year we are having. I enjoy doing a lot with my family like going up north to our hunting land or seeing the extended family at sport events means a lot to me, and even just the rides home from practices mean a lot with me and the siblings,” he said.
Brezinka loves being outdoors especially fishing, even though he says it can get a little expensive.
“Fishing is probably my favorite hobby but it is also very expensive when I buy what I want and need for the season. Just getting on the water before the sun comes up and seeing the sun rise is about as good as it gets,” he said.
If Brezinka is not on the lake fishing, he can probably be found playing sports. He plays basketball and was a member of the Royalton varsity basketball team this winter, which he said was an interesting experience this year.
“Basketball was a big eye opener because you never knew what was going to happen with COVID. I told myself before I played every game that this could be my last game, so I played like it was,” Brezinka said.
While he enjoys playing basketball his first love is baseball.
“When people ask me what I like better; basketball or baseball, it’s always baseball,” he said. “My baseball career started around the age of 10 when I player 10U traveling baseball.”
Brezinka is currently the starting center fielder for the Royals varsity team and has been in that position since he was a freshman.
He said this year is really special for him in terms of baseball.
“Last year we had eight guys that played together since 10U and unfortunately we didn’t have a chance to show what we had because the season was canceled,” he said. “This year we have six seniors that have played an unbelievable amount of baseball together over the last eight years and that is what makes it special to me the most.”
When it comes to classes, Brezinka said his favorite are shop classes.
“Shop classes are hands on and I love making stuff by hand or making something out of nothing. I suggest students to take shop classes. If you have an open class and you do not know what to take, take a shop class,” he said.
As for favorite memories from school, Brezinka said, “I would have to say my favorite class memory is when I got pulled over by the police in front of the school and everyone could see me through the windows and when I walked into the school everyone started clapping.”
He also enjoyed the different Homecoming events and competitions before COVID.
After graduation, Brezinka plans to enter the work force starting this summer at McDowell.
In 10 years, he sees himself doing a number of things, including starting a family and settling into a home in the countryside with a little bit of land.
Brezinka’s advice to high school freshmen is, “Don’t ever say ‘I can’t wait to graduate.’ I remember saying that my freshmen year and now I look back and wish I could do it all over again because it was fun. Another thing I would say is get involved in activities and do things so you make it worthwhile, while you’re in your school years.”
