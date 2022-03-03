The Little Falls Flyers boys hockey team suffered a disappointing loss Saturday, Feb. 26, as they fell to Monticello, 4-3.

Monticello started the scoring in the first period, scoring two goals, the first goal five minutes in and the other with six minutes left, putting themselves up 2-0.

The Flyers ended the first period with a goal of their own with less than four seconds left. Carter Oothoudt made the shot with the assist from Matt Filippi, to put the Flyers on the board.

Only 2:22 seconds into the second period, Hayden Johnson scored to tie the game at 2-2, with the assist from George Moore and Collin Kray.

Monticello would score shortly after, to regain the lead.

In the third period, Oothoudt tied the game at 3-3, with the assist from Johnson and Moore.

Monticello matched that goal with one of their own to take the lead halfway through the final period.

Despite the Flyers’ best efforts, they failed to score another goal to tie it up again, ultimately falling to Monticello, cutting their season short in the semifinals.

The Flyers ended their season 21-5-1 on the year and 2-0 in the conference.

