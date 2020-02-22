Michael Boyer, 27, Austin, was convicted of a felony for receiving stolen property in Morrison County District Court.
The charges stemmed from a Dec. 12, 2019, incident, when the state patrol received a report of a vehicle in a ditch off of Highway 10.
No one was reported at the scene but after running the car’s title, the patrol officer found that it was stolen.
The report came from a woman who picked up the driver and dropped him off in Little Falls.
Law enforcement went to the location and identified Boyer who the woman confirmed had been standing by the car in the ditch.
The keys for the vehicle were found on Boyer’s person. It was later confirmed that the keys did in fact start the vehicle.
Boyer was sentenced to 19 months in prison with a five year stay, five years if supervised probation, a $50 fine and was credited for 70 days served in local confinement.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.