Shawn Lee Boyd, 28, Motley, was convicted Wednesday, Jan. 8, in Morrison County District Court for fifth degree controlled substance, a felony.

The charge stems from a Feb. 21, 2019 incident, when law enforcement executed a search warrant at a residence in Motley while looking for stolen property related to a burglary in Otter Tail County.

When Boyd answered the door, officers arrested him and took him into custody while his residence was searched.

During the search, law enforcement found drugs and an amended search warrant was obtained to include seizing any illegal drugs in the home.

Law enforcement seized a baggie containing methamphetamine.

Boyd was sentenced to five years of supervised probation and fined $135.

In connection with a May 28, 2019 incident, Boyd was also convicted of a misdemeanor for failure to store solid waste in appropriate containers.

Load comments