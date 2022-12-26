‘Boxing Out Parkinson’s’ helps slow progression
Buy Now

Since the Boxing Out Parkinson’s class was offered at the St. Francis Health and Wellness Center in Little Falls, several men and women who have the disease have joined. Pictured are St. Francis Health and Wellness Center Manager Amber Sobiech, left, and Fitness Instructor Lauren Brady.

    Earlier this year, the St. Francis Health and Wellness Center in Little Falls added another class to their schedule — Boxing Out Parkinson’s. Fitness Instructor Lauren Brady said the idea started with one of the members asking if the Health and Wellness Center would ever consider offering one. The member, she said, was already attending a class in Brainerd, but quickly recognized the benefits of it for those in the community.

    “We looked into it to figure out how to start doing it,” said Amber Sobiech, manager.

Tags

Load comments